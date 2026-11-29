On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals improved to 8-3 with a 19-9 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Bengals’ offense was quiet for a majority of the game as quarterback Joe Burrow threw for only 141 passing yards, and the team’s running game continued to struggle.

However, the team’s defense did not allow a touchdown until there was less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, one key member of Cincinnati’s defense appears to be facing a punishment from the NFL after his actions during the second quarter of the team’s win.

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Could Face NFL Punishment After Saints Game

With five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill was penalized for unnecessary roughness after a late hit on quarterback Tyler Shough, as Hill tackled Shough once the Saints quarterback had already given himself up.

Cincy Jungle posted on X: “Huge penalty on Dax Hill at the end of that Tyler Shough first-down run. You just can’t hit the QB when they’re sliding.”

Hill was fined for a hip-drop tackle in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders. While his tackle was not flagged during the game, the NFL reviewed the play and determined that it warranted a fine.

Hill’s actions against Shough will also be reviewed. Regarding potential fines after games, the NFL posted on its website: “The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.

Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

Dax Hill has started every game for the Bengals this season.

Bengals vs. Saints Takeaways

Bengals on SI’s James Rapien wrote of Cincinnati’s defense after the win: “The Bengals defense bent, but they didn’t break. Al Golden’s crew forced four turnovers on downs, including a crucial 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line on the Saints opening possession. They also had multiple goal-line stands.

They held the Saints scoreless in the first half, with Bryan Cook capping things off with an interception as time expired in the second quarter—his first of the season.

DJ Turner led the team with eight tackles. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dax Hill weren’t far behind with six tackles apiece. Hill also had four passes defensed and Knight had two tackles for loss. Cook finished with five tackles and two pass breakups, along with the interception. Cook also had a key tackle on Travis Etienne Jr. on the one-yard line. Instead of giving up a touchdown, the Bengals held the Saints to a field goal early in the third quarter to maintain a 9-3 lead.”