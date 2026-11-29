The Cincinnati Bengals are in a wet one on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints as they look to rebound from their Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders.

And that’s exactly what the Bengals did. Even though it wasn’t a pretty showing offensively, the defense rose to the occasion with several red zone stops to pave the way for a 19-9 victory.

Cincinnati improved to 8-3 with the win and now holds sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Bengals are also tied for second in the full AFC playoff picture.

Bengals Make Announcement on Joe Burrow

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win, the Bengals made a historic announcement about Burrow after he threw a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Colbie Young.

While it marked his 30th touchdown pass of the season, it also brought his career total to 187, moving him into a tie with the great Boomer Esiason for third place in franchise history.

“187 times on target,” the Bengals posted on X.

187 times on target 🎯 https://t.co/9OaO4CT94u — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2026

In the rainy conditions, Burrow completed 11 of 19 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 36 yards and another score.

Bengals Fans React on Social Media

Cincinnati fans reacted to the historic milestone, as Burrow now sits behind Ken Anderson (197) and Andy Dalton (204) on the franchise’s all-time passing touchdown list. At his current pace, Burrow could take over the top spot as soon as next season.

“In 88 games. He has already missed 23 regular-season games due to major injuries, meaning he would likely hold every Bengals passing record by now if he had stayed healthy,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “MVP MVP MVP!!!!!!”

Another person wrote, “That’s my (our) QB!”

“Joe is really good at football!” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “THATS MY QB.”