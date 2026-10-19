Longtime Bengals Quarterback Suddenly Signs With 7th NFL Team

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bye this week, so they got to take in all the action over the weekend and catch up on the latest news Monday morning.

Among the Monday morning news shuffle around the league was a former face the Bengals know quite well.

Longtime quarterback Andy Dalton, who is now 38 and was recently cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly signed with his seventh NFL team.

Dalton Agrees to Deal With Atlanta Falcons

Staying in the NFC, Dalton agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, who currently have Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa in their quarterback room.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Cooper Rush, opening the door for Dalton to become the team’s No. 3 quarterback or potentially move into the backup role.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per sources.”

Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. https://t.co/fbRmoZlfx9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

Where Dalton fits remains an open question, but he has continued to find ways to extend his career. That’s impressive, especially considering he’s now in his 16th season after the Bengals drafted him out of TCU.

Dalton’s Time With Bengals

The most notable portion of Dalton’s career is undoubtedly his time with the Bengals. He spent his first nine seasons with Cincinnati, earning three Pro Bowl selections and leading the team to the postseason six times.

During his time in Cincinnati, Dalton started 133 games and posted a 70-61-2 record. He threw for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.

Since leaving the Bengals in 2020, Dalton has bounced around the league, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, where he played for three years, before most recently joining the Eagles this offseason.