NFL Drops Hammer With Costly Punishment Over Cincinnati Bengals Game

The NFL did not hold back in one of its punishment decisions resulting from a review of Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, specifically regarding Alontae Taylor.

Taylor is one of two players the NFL fined over infractions committed during the matchup.

The NFL announced on November 7 that it fined Taylor $23,882 for “unnecessary roughness” over “impermissible use of the helmet” during the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ eventual win.

During a first-and-10 play from the Bengals 19-yard line, Joe Burow found Chase Brown for what became a 7-yard gain. Taylor combined with teammate Cordale Flott to make the stop, but he made contact with Brown’s helmet with his own.

Officials did not flag the play in real time.

Taylor’s fine tied with two others for the highest of the week. It is a standard amount for a first-time offense of this kind. A second infraction could incur a $47,762 fine, per the NFL.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell and New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane were both fined equal amounts for the same infraction. They too face the prospect of increased punishment with a repeat offense.

NFL Levies Big Fine Against Titans’ Alontae Taylor, Docks Bengals’ Russ Yeast Over Teammate

In addition to Taylor, the NFL took action against Bengals safety Russ Yeast, docking him $6,361 for a face mask.

During the third quarter as the Bengals kicked the ball off following a touchdown, Yeast made the stop on Titans returner Chimere Dike, combining with teammate and Bengals linebacker Oren Burks on the play.

Officials flagged Titans safety Terrell Burgess for holding, but not Yeast.

Additionally, the NFL declined to further punish Bengals LB Joe Giles-Harris, who officials flagged for a face mask during another Cincinnati kickoff, this one during thee second quarter.

This game has multiple examples of the NFL levying fines at its discretion, including amounts. Yeast’s fine is less than the standard amount for face mask penalties. The NFL lists those as $11,941 for first-time infractions and $17,911 for second-time offenses.

Moreover, the NFL frequently chooses not to fine players for infractions that seemingly qualify and were called while docking players or incidents that went overlooked during games.