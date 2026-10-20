Bengals Sign Former Rams Starter, Two Other Players in Roster Shuffle

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals have promoted Russ Yeast.

“The Bengals today made the following roster moves,” the team announced via its official website on October 20, noting that it “signed S Russ Yeast off the practice squad to the active roster. Yeast, a third-year player, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for two games this season and has recorded three tackles.”

The Bengals just skipped a step. Yeast, 27, still had one more standard elevation available with Cincinnati this season. The Bengals would have had to find another option after his third if they did not want to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Yeast is a former seventh-round draft pick, taken with the 253rd overall selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Yeast has 86 total tackles and 5 pass deflections in his career.

He has started 10 of the 38 games that he has appeared in. All of his starts came with the Rams, including nine in 2023. Yeast has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans so far in his NFL career.

Bengals Shake Up Practice Squad Roster Amid Russ Yeast News

Yeast’s addition to the active roster comes amid several other moves to the Bengals practice squad, including cutting ties with fellow safety Isaiah Nwokobia. Nwokobia is an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bengals’ practice squad in September.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Additionally, the Bengals signed two players–tight end Josh Kattus and linebacker Emany Johnson–to their practice squad.

Kattus is another rookie UDFA, while Johnson is a third-year former UDFA. The latter has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. Neither player has appeared in a regular-season game yet in their career.

The Bengals are coming off their bye to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

They could avoid facing Lamar Jackson and draw backup Tyler Huntley instead, but the week of practice will determine that.