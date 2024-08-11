Browns Urged to Sign 273-Reception Veteran Amid Amari Cooper Drama

The Cleveland Browns could use some extra depth in their wide receiver corps and ex-New York Jets receiver Corey Davis has been mentioned as a potential addition.

The Browns have been the center of trade rumors this week, linking the team to disgruntled San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. After some back and forth, the Browns are seemingly out of the mix for Aiyuk, according to the latest reports.

If Cleveland wants to add some veteran depth, Davis is available as a free agent and would come on the cheap. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox said the Browns should “take a look” at Davis.

“Cleveland isn’t exactly desperate for receiver help, and its pursuit of Aiyuk always felt like a long-term play—it offered 30-year-old receiver Amari Cooper as part of the trade package, according to [Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area],” Knox said. “However, the Browns might want to give Davis a look, given the presence of former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a consultant.”

Davis has played in 78 games with 67 starts in his career. He has 273 receptions for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns over six seasons. His best year came in 2020 with Tennessee, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. Davis recorded 536 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games during his most recent season with the Jets.

Davis was the No. 5 overall pick in 2017 but did not play last year after announcing his retirement. He applied for reinstatement this offseason. Browns general Andrew Berry has taken chances before on former high draft picks and could take a look at Davis.

Browns Offered Amari Cooper for Brandon Aiyuk: Report

The Browns are dealing with some fallout from their involvement in the Aiyuk sweepstakes. Reports pointed to the Browns involving Cooper in the deal, which seemingly didn’t sit well with the 30-year-old Pro Bowler.

“Lol I wouldn’t mind,” Cooper wrote on social media with trade rumors swirling.

With the Browns now set to roll with their current receiver setup, they’ll probably have to smooth things over a bit with Cooper. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on the rumors or his conversations with Cooper after Saturday’s preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I think you probably know me well enough to say I don’t discuss my conversations with players,” Stefanski said.

Cooper is coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 78 passes for 1,160 the year prior and added nine touchdowns.

Browns Young Receivers Step Up in Preseason Loss

The Browns rested almost all of their veteran players in their preseason debut against the Packers. It gave some of Cleveland’s younger playmakers a chance to shine.

Rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash — a fifth-round pick — snagged a team-high three catches for 43 yards.

“Jamari did some nice things catching the ball and some, some contested areas or loud areas, if you will,” Stefanski said. “I thought he came down with the ball and did a nice job.”

The Browns are sorting out their depth behind their top three: Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Michael Woods II and Thrash are battling for reps.