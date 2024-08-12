Former Browns 3rd-Round Pick Among ‘Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut’

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in adding a wide receiver, recently putting together a package to land Brandon Aiyuk, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. While adding Aiyuk would be to add one of the top wide receivers in the NFL to the roster, it could be a sign of what they think about their receiver room, too.

Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper are the top two receivers on the team, but there are others who’ll have to make an impact to help the Browns win. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe David Bell will be one of the players doing that.

Knox looked at eight of the “biggest names who could be cut,” listing Bell as an option.

“Two offseasons ago, the Cleveland Browns used a third-round pick on wideout David Bell. While the Purdue product didn’t possess elite athletic traits entering the 2022 draft, he carried a good combination of size (6’0”, 212 lbs), play strength, body control and proven production—he amassed 1,286 receiving yards in his final year as a Boilermaker.