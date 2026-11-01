What Happened to Deshaun Watson vs. Steelers? Is Browns QB Playing?

Deshaun Watson left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Cleveland Browns’ opening drive after taking a high hit from safety Jaquan Brisker.

The hit from Brisker drew a flag and Shedeur Sanders replaced Watson, who headed to the medical tent after remaining on the ground following the play. Watson appeared to want to continue, but left the field for evaluation.

The early quarterback change came with both teams entering the Week 8 matchup at 5-2 and competing for first place in the AFC North.

Watson didn’t stay sidelined long. He returned to the field for the next series after clearing concussion protocol. Watson spent around five minutes in the medical tent. He was sacked on that drive, fumbling and giving the Steelers a short field. Pittsburgh flipped it into a touchdown, with Rico Dowdle plunging in from nine yards out.

What Happened to Deshaun Watson Against the Steelers?

Watson took the hit as he was getting rid of the football. Brisker was penalized for helmet-to-helmet contact.

The Browns quarterback stayed down after the contact before getting back up. Although he initially appeared ready to remain in the game, he ultimately went to the sideline and entered the medical tent.

That brought Sanders into a divisional matchup with substantial stakes. Entering the game, Sanders had thrown just one pass this season.

Cleveland had won the teams’ first meeting 27-24, putting the Browns in position to secure a season sweep and the head-to-head tiebreaker with another victory.

Browns Kept Shedeur Sanders in Backup Role

Watson entered Sunday coming off his first 300-yard passing game with the Browns. He completed 25 passes for 308 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in the previous week’s victory over the Tennessee Titans.

He also led the drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal. Watson had delivered a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of Cleveland’s five victories, helping the Browns stay near the top of the division despite several slow starts.

Sanders entered the game as Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback. Coach Todd Monken confirmed that decision Friday, settling questions raised by Dillon Gabriel’s return from injured reserve.

“I know we have four of them. We can choose one of the four to be that. I know who the first two are,” Monken said.

The Browns activated Gabriel on Monday after a back injury sidelined him for the first seven games. Cleveland kept Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on its 53-man roster.

For Sunday’s game, Gabriel was designated the emergency No. 3 quarterback, while Green was inactive. Gabriel could enter the game only if both Sanders and Watson were injured.

Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie in 2025, finishing with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had spent this season behind Watson, but keeping the backup job ensured he would be the first quarterback called upon if the starter had to leave.

Sanders completed both of his passes for two yards in his brief time on the field against the Steelers.