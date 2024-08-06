Browns Waive Receiver as Brandon Aiyuk Rumors Swirl

The Cleveland Browns have waived wide receiver Jalen Camp, parting ways with the speedy pass-catcher before their first preseason tilt.

Camp was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round in 2021. He has appeared in five career games with one start, all with the Houston Texans.

Last season, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. Camp was released by the Panthers on May 10 and the Browns signed him a few days later.

He was an interesting prospect because of his speed and strength. Before being drafted, Camp made some noise with his workouts at his pro day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and reached 39.5 inches on the vertical jump. Camp also bench-pressed 225 pounds 30 times — a number usually reserved for linemen.

The Browns also announced that they had waived guard Chim Okorafor and signed linebacker Landon Honeycutt and defensive end Marcus Haynes.

Browns Make Moves as Brandon Aiyuk Rumors Swirl

Camp getting waived was not the wide receiver news getting the most attention on Tuesday around the Browns’ training camp. Cleveland is among three teams involved in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.

“My understanding is there are active trade discussions between the San Francisco 49ers and several teams,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday, adding that the Steelers are still in the mix. “The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. The New England Patriots are one of those teams.

“And there are a couple of different parts to this trade. Can the 49ers agree to terms on a deal with either of these teams? I would say they’re certainly further along with the Browns and Patriots than with the Steelers. But at some point, those two sides could come together and get a deal in place.”

A report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed that the 49ers have the framework for a deal done with the Browns and Patriots. That leaves the ball in Aiyuk’s court as his representatives negotiate the contract extension he’s seeking with the teams left in the trade sweepstakes.

Browns Mum on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the rampant Aiyuk trade rumors involving the Browns after Tuesday’s practice but declined to comment.

“I don’t really get into reports or speculate … I’m really just focused on today and practice,” Stefanski said on Tuesday.

Prominent insiders believe a trade for Aiyuk would involve the Browns sending star pass-catcher Amari Cooper to the 49ers. Stefanski is keeping any conversations he’s had with Cooper internal.

“As you can imagine, any conversations I have with our guys, I keep to ourselves,” Stefanski said. “We really focus on the what’s going on in our building, not necessarily what’s going on the outside.”

Cooper is coming off a Pro Bowl season — the fifth of his career. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches while catching passes from four different quarterbacks.

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured deal prior to training camp, guaranteeing his $20 million salary and adding $5 million in incentives.