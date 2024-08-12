Browns Trade Idea Would Move ‘Logical Trade Candidate’ to Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns will play their first regular season game on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the regular season being right around the corner, the Browns and other teams could still look to make trades to better their roster.

The Browns did just that on August 11, trading with the Seattle Seahawks for Nick Harris. Luke Wypler broke his ankle, and Cleveland went out to replace him for depth reasonings.

They could look to do something similar, but in a deal that’d send one of their depth pieces to another team. Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department looked at “add now” pieces for each NFL team. For the Miami Dolphins, they listed Maurice Hurst Jr. as their player, proposing the trade idea between the Browns and the Dolphins.

“Losing Christian Wilkins was one of the worst things to happen to the Dolphins this offseason. Not only was he a dominant run-stuffer but he broke out as a pass-rusher in 2023,” Bleacher Report wrote on August 12. “Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver could have used Wilkins pass-rushing to open things up for Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the outside.