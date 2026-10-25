NFL Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Post After Browns Win

Shedeur Sanders did not take a snap in the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Tennessee Titans, but he still landed on the NFL’s social media feed.

The league shared a clip of Sanders and Titans quarterback Cam Ward exchanging pleasantries following Cleveland’s 27–24 victory Sunday. Some viewers criticized the interaction, questioning the attention given to a backup who has attempted just one pass this season.

“Finding some kind of excuse to post Sanders,” one fan said.

Another wanted the focus on the players responsible for Cleveland’s latest win.

“Why do we care? Why is Sanders pictured hes not playing. Talk about the TEAM. Team for the win. Oh, and Sanders, the water boy trophy.”

A third commenter took aim at both quarterbacks, including Tennessee’s starter.

“Couple backup QBs showing each other some love,” another added.

Sanders and Ward have a friendship that predates their NFL careers. The two trained together before the 2025 draft, when Ward went first overall to Tennessee and Sanders landed in Cleveland in the fifth round. But while Sanders continues to attract attention, his opportunity to play is becoming harder to find.

Deshaun Watson’s Big Day Complicates Shedeur Sanders’ Outlook

Deshaun Watson delivered his most productive passing performance in a Browns uniform against Tennessee, completing 25 of 36 attempts for 308 yards with an interception. He also scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter. It was his first 300-yard passing game with Cleveland.

The production extended throughout the offense. Cleveland piled up 491 total yards, including 183 rushing. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards, while Quinshon Judkins rushed for a season-high 96 yards and two touchdowns. After weeks of uneven performances, the Browns showed what a more balanced attack could look like.

Watson still had to deliver late. After Tennessee tied the game with less than a minute remaining, he connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard gain to set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 32-yard field goal. Cleveland improved to 5–2, with all five victories featuring a fourth-quarter go-ahead scoring drive.

The combination of wins and improving production leaves little opening for Sanders. Watson has already helped Cleveland survive several uneven outings. A performance like Sunday’s only strengthens his hold on the starting job.

Sanders knows something about putting up numbers against Tennessee. He delivered the best statistical performance of his young career against the Titans last season, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score in a 31-29 loss.

Browns Face Quarterback Decision as Trade Deadline Nears

Sanders remains a logical name to watch as the November 10 trade deadline approaches. With Watson strengthening his position, a deal would make sense if Cleveland receives an offer that justifies giving up its primary backup.

The more immediate deadline involves Dillon Gabriel. His 21-day practice window expires Tuesday. The Browns must activate him to keep him available this season. Otherwise, he will remain on injured reserve.

Activating Gabriel would leave Cleveland with four quarterbacks on the active roster: Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Keeping everyone would protect the Browns’ depth at quarterback while using a roster spot that could help elsewhere.

If Cleveland trusts Gabriel to back up Watson, moving Sanders could turn a crowded quarterback room into draft capital while giving him a chance to compete for playing time elsewhere.