Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ Gets Potential Timeline on Next Chance

Shedeur Sanders’ next chance to start for the Cleveland Browns could depend on how an extended home stretch unfolds.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi identified Cleveland’s next four games as a potential checkpoint for revisiting the quarterback situation after the Browns restored Deshaun Watson to the starting lineup.

“I think we’ll revisit it after that after this month at home, after these four games,” Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland on Nov. 12. “If it doesn’t go 3-1 and maybe 1-3 let’s say, I think the final month of the season, they’ll have conversations about the position and what to do.”

Grossi reiterated on Friday that he does not believe that Watson’s job is at risk if he falters against the Texans.

“He should continue until further notice. The next month at least. The leash is that long with Monken,” Grossi said.

Cleveland hosts Houston on Sunday, takes its Week 11 bye, then welcomes Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Because of the bye, those four games stretch through Dec. 13. If Cleveland waited until that run ended to make a change, its next game would be Dec. 20 at the New York Giants, with four regular-season games remaining.

Browns Coach Todd Monken Has Backed Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken confirmed Watson’s return Wednesday, citing his work over the first eight games. Cleveland went 5-3 with Watson starting before Sanders filled in during the 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Watson had cleared concussion protocol before the Saints game but remained inactive after missing the team practice reps leading into it. Sanders handled the first-team preparation and made his first start of 2026.

Monken initially left the decision open after the loss. When he announced Watson would face Houston, he explained that he wanted to discuss the situation with his staff before stating the plan publicly.

“I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter,” Monken said.

The coach nevertheless acknowledged that performance remains part of the equation for everyone.

“I mean, we’re judged each week. I am. He is. Our team is. That isn’t surprising to anybody at where we’re at,” Monken said. “I anticipate him being our starter. That’s what he’s been. He’s been our starter. ”

Watson enters Sunday with 1,806 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has helped deliver five fourth-quarter go-ahead drives.

Shedeur Sanders Gave Browns More to Evaluate

Sanders’ performance against New Orleans supplied evidence for those who want Cleveland to extend his opportunity. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. After throwing for only 38 yards before halftime, he connected with KC Concepcion for a 64-yard fourth-quarter touchdown and Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard score in overtime. The explosives were welcomed in an offense that has lacked it with Watson under center.

Cleveland’s failed two-point attempt left Sanders without a win, but he had brought the offense back after a difficult start. Sanders left the starting decision to the coaching staff when asked about taking Watson’s job.

“I control what I control. What I think in the greater scheme of things doesn’t matter,” Sanders said.

Cleveland also kept its four-quarterback room intact through the trade deadline. Sanders remains behind Watson, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also on the roster.

The Browns enter Sunday at 5-4 after consecutive losses. Watson gets the next opportunity to end that skid before Cleveland heads into its bye.