Brian Schottenheimer Reacts to Eagles Poaching Joe Milton From Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are short a quarterback after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Joe Milton off the team’s practice squad on Friday after Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Week 6 with a blood clot in his calf.

Milton was originally traded from the New England Patriots to the Cowboys back in April 2025 along with a 2025 seventh round pick in exchange for 2025 fifth rounder.

Having made the active roster and spent last season as Dak Prescott’s backup, appearing in four games and 0 starts, Milton lost the backup job to former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, landing him on the practice squad during final cuts.

Brian Schottenheimer Happy For Joe Milton, Sad to See Him Go

Speaking on Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacted to the news of the Eagles signing Milton, and expressed only optimism and good wishes to the team’s former signal caller, calling it a “great opportunity” for the 26-year old.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he wasn’t surprised that the Eagles signed QB Joe Milton off Dallas’ practice squad.” The Athletic’s Jon Machota said on Friday, before quoting Schottenheimer.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Joe. They recognize this is a young man with incredible talent. I think the world of Joe, so I’m sad to see him go. I hope he gets every opportunity.”

Where Will Milton Rank in Philadelphia?

Right now Milton will likely lineup as the team’s third string quarterback behind now-starter Tanner McKee and rookie backup Cole Payton.

If Hurts is out for a lengthy period due to the blood clot; something that could well happen if the clot has progressed deeper into the veins, as it would require anticoagulation for potentially up to multiple months.

Without Milton, the team will move forward with just Howell and Prescott and no more emergency third quarterback, given that the strong-armed Tennessee alum was previously Dallas’ only QB on the practice squad.

Expect the Cowboys to sign another signal caller to their practice squad sooner rather than later; and quite possibly before the weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers.