The Dallas Cowboys had the Philadelphia Eagles right where they wanted them on Thanksgiving.

Dallas led 28-10 at halftime and was still up 21 points in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Then everything fell apart. A missed field goal, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and 22 Eagles points in the fourth quarter alone led to a 39-38 loss that dropped the Cowboys to 5-7.

“Yeah, it’s pretty stunning,” quarterback Dak Prescott said afterward.

And the bad news didn’t stop there for one Cowboys player.

NFL Fines George Pickens for Second Straight Week

On Saturday, the NFL fined wide receiver George Pickens $17,911 for taunting with 4:24 left in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, according to the league’s weekly fines report.

It was about as unnecessary as a penalty gets.

Pickens drew the flag right after Prescott scored to stretch Dallas’ lead. The 15 yards were tacked onto the extra point, forcing kicker Brandon Aubrey to knock through a 48-yarder.

Aubrey made it. But the NFL still made Pickens pay for it.

It’s the second straight week the league has hit Pickens in the checkbook for taunting.

He was fined $11,941 for pointing at San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir after a first-down catch in the final minutes of a 46-40 loss in Week 10. The jump to $17,911 comes from it being a repeat offense.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Pickens. The Pro Bowl wideout has been fined eight times over the last two seasons.

Penalties Keep Costing the Cowboys

The frustrating part for Dallas is how good Pickens has been when he’s locked in.

The 25-year-old caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Titans, giving the Cowboys the complement to CeeDee Lamb they’ve needed. But his taunting flag was one of 11 penalties for 128 yards Dallas committed in that game.

They got away with it against Tennessee. They didn’t get away with much of anything on Thanksgiving.

Pickens’ habit isn’t new either. He was fined six times in 2025 — his first season in Dallas, including twice for a Week 2 game against the New York Giants and once for taunting in a Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now the Cowboys are looking up at a .500 record with five games left, and they haven’t won back-to-back games since Nov. 27, 2025.

Prescott didn’t sound sure about what comes next.

“We’ve got to get more points than we did, and we didn’t,” Prescott said.

Asked whether Dallas can turn things around, he simply replied, “We’ll see.”