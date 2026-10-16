Dallas Cowboys Urged to Trade for 8X Pro Bowl Safety in Blockbuster Move

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be a very interesting team to watch between now and the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Cowboys currently have a 2-3 record and lost their most recent game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this, the Cowboys should be looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the deadline if they hope to be a playoff team.

The main area that the Cowboys desperately need to upgrade is their defense. They have allowed 136 points so far this season, which puts them among the highest teams in the NFL with that stat. Thus, bringing in at least one impactful player for their defense is a major necessity for Dallas.

Now, with the NFL Trade Deadline getting closer, the Cowboys are being urged to make a major move for one of the NFL’s top trade candidates.

Dallas Cowboys Urged to Trade for 8X Pro Bowl Safety

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox urged the Cowboys to consider trading for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker ahead of the deadline.

“The Cowboys entered Week 6 ranked 31st in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed. They need more defensive help, and many folks around the league believe they could trade to add it,” Knox wrote. “A marquee pass-rusher like Mack would make sense, as would another corner, a linebacker, or perhaps a versatile safety like Budda Baker.”

With the Cowboys’ defense needing some serious help, it makes sense that Baker is being viewed as a prime fit on their roster. He would certainly strengthen their current defense, as he has been a star for several seasons now and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Due to this, the Cowboys could be a team to watch in the Baker sweepstakes. With the Cardinals having a 1-4 record, it is certainly possible that they could shop their longtime star safety.

Should the Cowboys Make This Move?

With the Cowboys needing another star on their defense, it would make sense for them to trade for Baker. He is exactly the kind of star safety that could help Dallas get their season back on track if acquired. Thus, they should not be afraid to make a serious push for the 30-year-old. This is especially so with Baker’s trade value not expected to be the highest at this stage in his career.

Baker has appeared in five games this season for Arizona, where he has posted 36 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks. This is after he had 0.5 sacks and 120 combined tackles during the 2025 season with Arizona. With numbers like these, he would be a nice pickup for a Dallas team that needs more stability.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Dallas can land Baker ahead of the deadline. He would be more than a rental, adding to his appeal.