Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. Injury Update; Issue Not Related to Contract Talks

It might take a while for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to shake off the idea that he’s willing to fake injuries — and even illness — to get his way when it comes to his next contract.

On Saturday, Porter Jr. was listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury that popped up Friday after he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m told Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter rolled his ankle in practice this week, an injury that has him listed as questionable tomorrow night against Green Bay,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “A source involved says Porter is hoping to play and that his game status has nothing to with his contract.”

Porter Jr. played in a win over the Houston Texans in Week 4 — just a few days after he was traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers — but missed a Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an illness.

Joey Porter Jr. Faked Back Injury Before Trade

Porter Jr. avoided playing for the Steelers at the start of the season, saying he had a back issue during tense contract extension negotiations—a contract extension he still doesn’t have. The 2023 2nd-round pick is in the final season of his 4-year, $9.6 million contract.

“I’d be very surprised if Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The expectation is he’ll play and have an increased role. As for this narrative that he could be holding out: – He was sick to the point of being sent home last week. They don’t send players home for tummy aches. – It makes zero sense to hold out for a second team in the same year if you’re on an expiring contract and hoping for a big extension. The optics of that would be incredibly awful.”

According to Spotrac, Porter Jr. has a projected market value of a 4-year, $109.6 million contract if he hits the open market.

The Cowboys are off to a rough start – 2-3 and with arguably the NFL’s worst defense, so any help from Porter Jr. would be greatly appreciated.

Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Defends Star CB

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones defended Porter Jr. during an appearance on 105.3-FM The Fan when asked whether he thought the son of legendary NFL linebacker Joey Porter would be all-in for the rest of the season despite not having a new contract extension — the reason he forced his way out of Pittsburgh.

“Oh, absolutely,” Jones said on Friday. “I think he’s all in. He wants to be out there. He was sick, he couldn’t play last week with the flu. But he obviously played in our first game and I think he’s fired up about what he can do to help us win against the Packers.”