Dak Prescott Didn’t Hold Back on Cowboys’ Chances to Win Wide Open NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys‘ first five games of the season haven’t gone as planned, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of it.

Despite a 2-3 record, the Cowboys are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for second in the NFC East. The New York Giants lead with a 3-1-1 record.

This leaves the door wide open for the Cowboys to take the division in the next few weeks. Dak Prescott has thought about it, but he knows what needs to happen.

Dak Prescott Talks Dallas Cowboys’ NFC East Chances

Prescott spoke to the media before the team’s Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers about the NFC East. The star quarterback wants to take the division, but it’s all about winning first.

“Hope’s always gonna be there. That’s encouraging, obviously, but you don’t want to lose any games. And so, to me, the more you get caught up on that, the more you’re giving yourself leeway, ‘We can lose a game because nobody’s taking off with it.’ “Hell, it’s wide open for us to take off with it. That’s how I see it, and echoing that to the guys, and obviously they know that. They watch football on Sunday. They see it. They watched how some of those games ended, particularly in our division, right? “And throughout the league, just how close this league is, and how small the margin is from a win and a loss. So, yeah, it’s all out there.”

This season, Prescott has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s currently top 10 in the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR (78.9).

Dak Prescott Could Help Cowboys Win NFC East in 2026

The NFC East is truly wide open, as anyone can win it. New York is without its starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart; the Eagles are also dealing with Jalen Hurts out with his blood clot issue, plus multiple other injuries; and the Washington Commanders are in the midst of major changes.

Despite all the storylines about the Cowboys’ defense, they are not completely out of it. Prescott leads one of the NFL’s top offenses that just needs to be more consistent on the ground.

The division winner will likely come down to whoever gets to eight or nine wins first. The NFC East has drawn a lot of criticism this season, but that still leaves the door open for the Cowboys to win it. If Dallas can fix its defensive issues, watch for the Cowboys and Prescott to run away with the title.