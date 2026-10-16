Eagles Poach Cowboys’ Recently Discarded Touted Quarterback Days Before Packers Game

The Dallas Cowboys were warned about this move potentially happening amid the string of recent NFL quarterback injuries, and now the team is paying the price.

Ahead of the franchise’s primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys are losing one of the team’s touted quarterbacks.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are poaching Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton off the team’s practice squad. Teams are able to sign practice squad players from opposing franchises as long as the veteran is signed to the active roster.

The news comes as Jalen Hurts is sidelined with a blood clot issue.

“Breaking: The Eagles are signing QB Joe Milton off the Cowboys practice squad and to their 53-man roster, per sources,” Schultz detailed in an October 16, message on X.

Dallas now only has two quarterbacks on the team’s roster: Dak Prescott and Sam Howell.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

The Cowboys Previously Released Joe Milton Prior to the Quarterback Joining the Eagles

Fans may remember that the Cowboys surprisingly released Milton amid the team’s backup quarterback competition prior to the start of the season. Despite potentially outplaying Howell during the preseason, the Cowboys prioritized the veteran over the former touted Tennessee quarterback.

Milton passed through waivers unclaimed, but this was before the start of the NFL season. Several teams are now dealing with significant quarterback injuries, making Milton an appealing addition.

Dallas was able to re-sign Milton to the team’s practice squad, but the decision carried significant risk by not keeping the signal-caller on the active roster.

The Cowboys Were ‘Elated’ to Bring Back QB Joe Milton After His Release

After Dallas reunited with Milton amid a brief breakup, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer described himself as “elated” over the news. Now, Dallas could once again be in the market for a new developmental quarterback.

“When he informed me he’s coming back, I was elated,” Schottenheimer said of Milton during a September 4, media session, via Pro Football Talk. “This is a guy that’s worked his butt off to get where he is, developed the way he’s developed.

“The talent is so rare. When you’re waived — I’ve been fired many times — you’re in shock a little bit. Then you step back and you didn’t see it coming, but you start figuring out the positives and negatives of the situation,” Schottenheimer added.

“For him to be able to stay here with the relationships he’s built, understanding our system, understanding the locker room, the other coaches, we were thrilled to get him back and he’s going to continue to get better.”

Cowboys Dealt More Bad News Days Before Packers Game on Sunday Night Football

Milton’s departure is just more bad news for the Cowboys whose start to the season has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are 1.5-point road underdogs against the Packers in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.

“Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 7 — MNF — might see Joe Milton taking on Dallas’ defense,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker remarked in an October 16, message on X.

“The NFC East is a wild, wild place.”