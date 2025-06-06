Broncos Could Make Waves by Signing Projected $45 Million CB

Part of the game in NFL free agency is realizing hard truths when they look you in the face.

One of those truths, for any free agent on the market right now, is that while your talent still might line up with the money everyone has said you should get … the money you actually get might be quite different at this point.

In the case of cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., the reality right now is the money he was coming his way — Spotrac has him projected at a 3-year, $45.8 million contract — just doesn’t exist at this point.

That means if Samuel wants to go to work this year and wants to get paid, it means adjusting expectations.

That could mean a boon for an up-and-coming team like the Denver Broncos, who are sorely lacking in depth at the cornerback position. Denver might be able to step in, give Samuel a significant 1-year payday and also give him the opportunity to set himself up for big money in the 2026 free agent cycle. And they could let him do it while playing on arguably the NFL’s best defense.

For the Broncos, what that might look like is a 1-year, $8 million contract offer to Samuel with the chance to make another $1 million in incentives.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen has Samuel as the No. 3 overall free agent still available as he recovers from offseason shoulder/neck surgery that limited him to 4 games in 2024.

“Samuel has a playmaking mentality at cornerback, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball,” Bowen wrote on June 5. “A shoulder injury limited Samuel to four games last season, but he has six interceptions and 26 pass breakups in his four years with the Chargers.”

True or False: The #Vikings should sign free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr. pic.twitter.com/4sHbHAp1FA — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) March 30, 2025

Injury in Contract Year Devastating for Samuel

Like any player in his situation, getting hurt and not playing most of the season in the final year of his 4-year, $7.22 million rookie contract proved devastating for Samuel’s bottom line. Even if it’s not reflective of his play through his first 4 NFL seasons.

Samuel was a second round pick (No. 47 overall) out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida State, where he was a 2-time All-ACC pick.

The son of 2-time Super Bowl champion and 2-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, Asante Samuel Jr. was a plug-and-play starter and has started 47 out of 50 career games over the last 2 seasons.

Broncos Don’t Have Depth at Cornerback

The Broncos lack of depth at cornerback is easily overlooked because there’s a generational talent at the position in reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Beyond Surtain, things get a little dicey. Third-year cornerback Riley Moss became a full time starter in 2024 but missed 3 games with an injury late in the season and wasn’t close to the same player when he returned.

The Broncos added Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft and already have him slated to start at nickelback, but he should be able to play outside cornerback as well.

Beyond those 3, there’s not much the Broncos can count on. That’s why they need Samuel.