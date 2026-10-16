Broncos Urged to Trade for 4-Time Pro Bowl QB After Bo Nix’s Dismal Showing

The Denver Broncos are winning, but they’re not doing so because of Bo Nix.

The Broncos are 4-2 and are coming off of a big-time win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Denver has had the toughest schedule in the league through the first six weeks of the season and they’ve managed to defeat some of the best teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

However, the play of Nix has been troubling. The third-year quarterback has regressed big time in his return from a fractured ankle suffered at the end of last season. Nix drew heavy criticism from NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick following the game, with the former veteran quarterback saying “it’s almost disrespectful” how Nix is playing football right now.

He recorded just 107 passing yards on 27 pass attempts and the offense went six consecutive drives without a punt.

Jeff Smith of USA Today’s For The Win wrote of possible quarterback suggestions for Nix if the Broncos were to go that route. The trade deadline isn’t until November 10, which is following Week 9.

One of the more intriguing quarterback candidates that Smith mentions is none other than Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. It’s notable mainly because the Raiders are a division rival that has a 3-2 record right now. However, they are on a two-game losing streak and face the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the coming weeks.

In other words, they could be knocked out of the playoff race before the trade deadline. Cousins has been playing at a high level ever since the end of last season and has thrown 12 touchdowns against four interceptions.

“The Raiders have dropped two straight games, albeit against very good opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots,” writes Smith. “With matchups against. the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks making up four of their next five games, the outlook could shift in the near future on the Raiders’ plan at quarterback. If that happens and Cousins moves to the No. 2 role, the Broncos should get on the phone to discuss bringing in a veteran quarterback who’s proven more than capable of leading a group with a fair amount of talent. It’s a hot take, but Cousins landing in Denver could completely shift the Broncos’ offensive outlook this season.”

Broncos’ Offense Has Been Struggling Drastically This Season

The idea of the Broncos acquiring a veteran quarterback to fix the offense’s struggles is a new one, and it’s only starting to pick up steam after Fitzpatrick’s comments and their recent win. The offense registered 168 total yards, their fewest in a win since 1983 during John Elway’s rookie season. Denver is averaging just 19.0 points per game, ranking 26th in the league. Their notable slow starts to games also doesn’t help.

Head coach Sean Payton has yet to give any sort of notion that the Broncos are considering a change at quarterback. It’s worth noting that Nix is coming off of a serious injury at the end of last season and that he has won more games than any other quarterback from the 2024 draft class. Denver has also won 14 consecutive one possession regular season games.

Broncos Could Consider Acquiring Quarterback if Bo Nix Continues Struggles

Cousins would be one heck of an acquisition by the Broncos if the Raiders were to go with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. That would immediately makes Cousins one of the hottest names on the market for contenders looking for an upgrade at quarterback.

The Broncos won’t be replacing Nix at quarterback at the current moment. But if he continues to struggle drastically as he did against the Seahawks, they could consider finding a veteran quarterback as an insurance policy before the trade deadline.