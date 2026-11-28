Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made a surprising decision to suspend running back J.K. Dobbins on Tuesday for Friday’s now-loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers for “conduct detrimental” to the organization.

This came at the same at which Dobbins had seen rookie Jonah Coleman displace him as the team’s lead back, limiting the former Baltimore Raven to just 1 carry on Nov. 22 in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sean Payton Mute on J.K. Dobbins Role For Week 13

There have been no further details emerging from the situation, with Payton notoriously private about internal matters.

The suspension was just for one game, but speaking on Nov. 27 after the Steelers loss, Payton was non-committal when asked if Dobbins would return the following weekend, issuing just a two-word response.

“We’ll see”.

How Big a Role Will J.K. Dobbins Have Moving Forward?

This would evidence the fact that the 2018 second round pick has perhaps not taken the suspension like Payton and the rest of the coaching staff would have wanted to, and certainly leaves the door open for Dobbins to not play next weekend.

Even if he is active and not suspended, given the backlash to his conduct from Payton; the nature of which still remains unclear; it feels unlikely that a huge role is in store for him moving forward.

Especially with Denver hoping to see the return of second year back R.J. Harvey – potentially as soon as Week 13 – and ex-sixth round pick Tyler Badie coming back from injury in Week 12.

This is hardly an ‘it’s over’ moment for the veteran tailback, but with the competition for spots already hot and Dobbins’ attitude clearly not impressing the coaching staff, it seems like his days (and snaps in Denver may well be numbered.