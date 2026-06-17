Broncos Get Critical News on Jonathon Cooper After Scathing Comments

The Denver Broncos have been guarded in their reactions to Jonathon Cooper’s ongoing legal matter stemming from his two arrests linked to a domestic incident that has left him facing a felony charge.

However, the situation seemingly shifts with every passing day as details and new developments continue to emerge.

The latest note could put the Broncos in a bit of a bind.

Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Gets Updated Court Timeline

According to The Denver Post’s Luca Evans, who offered a “note” on Cooper’s situation in a post on X on June 17, “All charges have now been consolidated into felony assault case levied by DA last week.

“Now scheduled to appear in court for disposition hearing July 24. Previous jury trial scheduled for July 22nd/23rd has been eliminated.”

Evans added further context in a separate post:

“Cooper had three separate outstanding cases in Douglas County court — one misdemeanor charge from original arrest, two assault charges, and misdemeanor for last Thursday’s arrest for violating protection order/harassment.”

Colleague Parker Gabriel added that “this means if Jonathon Cooper’s case does eventually go to trial, it will not happen before the #Broncos begin training camp.”

Cooper, 28, missed the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp as he navigates the issue.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton doubled down on his assertion that the Broncos are following the league’s lead regarding how to handle Cooper. Teammate Pat Surtain II expressed support for his maligned fellow defender.

Per Evans, Cooper is facing a “baseline” six-game suspension if the NFL finds he is guilty of “criminal assault,” but the final punishment could be more or less time.

Cooper and the Broncos are now at the league’s mercy on that front.

That is separate from Cooper’s legal situation. Cooper was initially arrested after an argument with his former girlfriend over cheating allegations resulted in, according to the woman in question, the outside linebacker choking her and slamming her to the ground.

Cooper’s camp has acknowledged that he attempted to restrain the woman, who initially refused to leave his apartment. He also bit her phone, disabling it.

Police arrested Cooper a second time after he attempted to contact the former girlfriend.

Jonathon Cooper’s Attorney Issues Scathing Statement After Legal Turn

The consolidation of Cooper’s charges comes after his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, issued a blistering set of comments. Those were in response to officials dropping the charges against the Broncos star’s former girlfriend.

Per 9News’ Mike Klis on June 16, Steinberg said, “White woman admits she was the aggressor,” citing the woman grabbing Cooper’s phone, going through the phone, and throwing it against the wall. “She makes allegations against my client which police don’t appear to believe. Charges dismissed against white woman. Prosecution against Black man continues. Justice in America.”

The attorney for Cooper’s girlfriend asserted that his client never should have avoided arrest in the first place, according to Klis.

Cooper is under contract with the Broncos through 2027 on a four-year, $60 million contract.

Cooper’s future with the Broncos is in question amid calls for Denver to move on. The Broncos can cut ties this season. However, they would be upside down in terms of savings to dead cap space. It is unclear if that is a factor.