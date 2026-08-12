Broncos Depth Chart Reveals Surprise Twist at Wide Receiver

The most hotly contested spot on the Denver Broncos roster — since before training camp even started — has been for the third starting wide receiver spot behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.

While second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant has been stealing the headlines in camp to this point, it’s fourth-year wide receiver and two-time NFL All-Pro return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. who has stolen that third starting spot with the release of the first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday.

“Broncos first unofficial depth chart is here,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims starting WRs … second-string WRs: Pat Bryant, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin … Malcolm Roach gets the starting spot left by John Franklin-Myers. RJ Harvey the backup RB to J.K. Dobbins. Evan Engram starting TE. All rookies listed last on depth chart.”

Marvin Mims’ Name Popped Up in Trade Rumors

Just a few weeks before training camp, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed the Broncos should trade Mims to the Atlanta Falcons for a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With the Falcons, Mims could also be closer to receiving the opportunity he’s been denied in Denver — the chance to be a regular, rotational wide receiver.

“The Falcons don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver,” Moton wrote on July 15. “Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London. Atlanta can fill that role with outside help from a receiver who’s buried on the Broncos’ depth chart. Denver acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin have a strong rapport with quarterback Bo Nix. The coaching staff could look to develop second-year wideout Pat Bryant further. Mims knows this year could be his last in Denver. Atlanta can speed up the process and acquire him to address a glaring roster need.”

Marvin Mims ‘Irritated’ With Offensive Role

It turned out Mims views his first three seasons with the Broncos just like the rest of us.

Mims, it turns out, also thinks the Broncos should use him more on offense.

In some refreshingly honest comments to Stevens in June, Mims opened up about his role as he heads into the final season of his four-year, $6.06 million rookie contract.

Mims told Stevens he’s proven the impact he can make on offense “over and over again” when given opportunities and knows that this could be his last year in Denver if he’s allowed to hit the open market in 2027.

There’s also the possibility that the Broncos might trade Mims if a team comes in with the right offer, and any of the younger wide receivers show they can take on a bigger role.

“Really, it’s just whatever the team needs from me,” Mims said. “Sometimes I’m not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation. But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be where I am. With this possibly being my last year, I’m just going to enjoy it to the fullest … we’ll see what happens. But if this is my last year, I’m looking forward to it with these guys because I’ve had a great time here in Denver the past three years.”