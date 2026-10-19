Denver Broncos Urged To Trade For Perennial Pro Bowl RB

The Denver Broncos survived an absolute gauntlet to begin the 2026 season, and they currently sit in second place in the AFC West with a 4-2 record.

It hasn’t always been pretty, though. In fact, it’s been downright ugly on the offensive side of the ball. Their 252.2 yards per game rank 31st in the league. Bo Nix has taken the brunt of the criticism, but they’ve also struggled to get much going on the ground.

Despite having one of the league’s premier offensive lines on paper, they have the 25th-ranked rushing attack through six weeks. That has led some to question whether they could pull off a trade to turn the tides.

NFL analyst Kay Adams believes they should put all their chips in and strike a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. “Sean [Payton], listen to me. Go get JT [Jonathan Taylor]. If they go get JT, they’re winning the Super Bowl. I’m saying it right now.”

The Colts Might Pull Off A Massive Fire Sale, And JT Isn’t Off-Limits

I know the thought of the Colts trading Jonathan Taylor might seem wild, but much crazier things have happened. With them cutting ties with general manager Chris Ballard earlier today, the sky is officially falling in Indianapolis. They sit at 2-4, and the New York Jets have their first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Colts also signed Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal this offseason, and he looks like he’s regressed to his Giants days this season. There isn’t much of a silver lining in Indianapolis right now, and they might be willing to ship the three-time Pro Bowler out of town to recoup draft capital.

The 27-year-old might be out of his prime when they’re ready to compete, and he’s still playing near his peak right now. The latter fact would make him one of their most sought-after pieces, which could allow them to cash in for a similar haul the Panthers got for Christian McCaffrey in 2022 (a second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-round pick).

Jonathan Taylor Would Provide A Massive Boost To Broncos’ Offense, But A Deal Also Wouldn’t Make Much Sense

There’s little doubt whether Taylor would provide a massive impact on any team he lands with. He currently ranks sixth in the league with 492 yards and is tied for second with 7 rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos currently have ten selections in the 2027 NFL Draft. That means the trade compensation wouldn’t be a huge hold-up for a potential deal. The fact that they already signed JK Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million deal probably would, though. Taylor also re-signed with the Colts this offseason to a two-year, $44 million deal.

While the Broncos could theoretically cut ties with Dobbins with a minimal dead cap next season (they’d eat $2 million and save $8 million), that might not be worth it in the long haul. Especially when he’s got far less tread on his tires than Taylor does at this stage of his career.

The added fact that RJ Harvey has shown bright flashes in the receiving game and Jonah Coleman showed promise before landing on IR feels like another deterrent.