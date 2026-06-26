Broncos Get Reality Check About Potential Deal for Versatile All-Pro

The writing may already be on the wall for the Denver Broncos when it comes to fourth-year wide receiver and All-Pro (and Pro Bowl) kick returner Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims has openly lamented his role with the team in 2026 and pondered his future beyond it.

However, the Broncos’ roster moves around him, particularly at his position, already painted a bleak picture that Mims’ own play and outlook moving forward only makes more convoluted ahead of the 2026 season.

Broncos Get Reality Check About Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos traded up to select Mims in the second round of the 2023 draft. Despite that heavy investment, he has been used sparingly on offense, mostly as a gadget option and only occasionally as a deep threat.

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans noted that Broncos head coach Sean Payton has used what “comes off as strange logic” regarding Mims’ role.

Moreover, the two sides are “in a complicated position” with Mims on an expiring contract.

“The league-wide open market for wide receivers is skyrocketing. And if Mims does, indeed, manage to see more looks in Payton’s system this fall, that could inflate his value as an upside receiver and All-Pro-caliber returner similar to Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed — who the Seahawks just extended for three years and $17 million annually in March,” Evans wrote on June 26.

“Several NFL agents who spoke to The Post for background on the league-wide demand for receivers pinpointed Mims’ current value, indeed, upwards of $10 million per year on the open market.”

Evans provided testimonials to back up his assertion, which looms large for the Broncos amid Mims’ openness about his future.

One agent Evans spoke with cited Mims’ untapped potential as a receiver and return ability.

Another projected the wideout could max out at $13 million annually on his next deal, while a third set a baseline of “40 or 50 catches” or Mims to secure the kind of payday that could make the Broncos blush.

Broncos Crowded WR Room Remains Source of Intrigue

The Broncos have received strong opposition to the idea–nothing has been confirmed–that they could part with Mims from a receiver room that added Jaylen Waddle to two-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton at the top of the depth chart.

However, Mims must also contend with 2024 draft pick Troy Franklin Jr., 2025 selection Pat Bryant, and veteran Lil’Jordan Humphrey–all of whom are 6-foot-2 or taller-for targets.

That is in addition to the teams (lightly used) tight ends and touches for running backs.

There is only one football, leading to the uncertainty around not just Mims, but also Franklin–Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s former college teammate–as well with training camp coming up in late July and the 2026 regular season arriving soon enough after that.

Broncos’ Efforts Loom Large

Further complicating matter for Mims, though, is that his skill set is largely redundant with Waddle’s on offense, and the newcomer is far more established.

The Broncos have explored the market for other return options.

That could be a double-edged sword for Mims, freeing him up for more reps on offense, but also making him more expendable if that does not happen, even with Davis Webb taking over as offensive coordinator and, more importantly, as the play-caller from Payton.