Super Bowl Champion Reacts to Eyebrow-Raising Broncos Trade Rumor

The Denver Broncos are a team to monitor for a possible trade before the 2025 draft, and they are operating from a position of strength. With seven picks in the draft and limited needs, the Broncos are poised to consolidate their picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey shared a poll, backing Schefter as a source and taking opinions on whom his former team could target in the 2025 draft.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was the runaway favorite in the early going.

“If @AdamSchefter says it then there is some truth to the @Broncos looking to trade up,” McCaffrey posted on X on April 21. “If so, who do you think George Paton is targeting?

“There has been … a lack of teams willing to trade up — at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources. But there aren’t many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on April 21.

Notably, this trade rumor comes on the heels of some polarizing comments from Broncos brass.

Broncos Send Mixed Messages on Trade Plans

Paton openly acknowledged that he has had preliminary trade talks with rival clubs and that he expects those talks to pick up in the coming days. However, he also downplayed the difference in the caliber of players from picks Nos. 10 through 20.

“We’ve made calls. This week, you make a lot of calls. And then next week, the more serious calls. ‘Hey, if this player’s here, we want to move up,’ or what have you. So I’ve talked to almost every gym in the NFL. Kind of set the table, set the plan. ‘Hey, if your player’s here, and you move up, what’s the range?’” Paton told reporters on April 17.

“You start talking parameters [this week]. I would say it gets more serious next week, and then really draft day.”

“We think there’s going to be a similar player at 10 that, probably, there’s going to be at 20. Just in our grades, we have a lot of – we have more players in that area than we do [No. 1] through 10,” Paton said. “You work your board, you set your strategy based on that.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has also touted his trade history while noting the class’ depth.

Broncos Linked to TEs After New Rumor Drops

Following Schefter’s report, DNVR’s Zac Stevens believes the Broncos have a specific trade target, or at least position, in mind. That would, of course, be notable since the Broncos signed Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency.

“@AdamSchefter reports the Broncos have inquired about trading UP in the draft…,” Stevens posted on X on April 21.

“I believe it could be for a… tight end [eyes emoji].”

Top tight end prospects Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren have both been linked to the Broncos. However, the Broncos also need a running back, and Jeanty remains a logical specialtive choice as the best in the class.

Paton did mention that they believed there was significant value in the middle rounds, so perhaps this is a smoke screen to force an opponent’s hand.