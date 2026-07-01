Bo Nix Gets Strong Words About Broncos’ Roster Decision

The Denver Broncos have set third-year quarterback Bo Nix up with something that the organization has not boasted since their last Super Bowl team disbanded.

That is a pair of wide receivers who have been, or at least are capable of being, the No. 1 option on any given series in incumbent and two-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and offseason trade pickup Jaylen Waddle.

They could put up big numbers with Nix pulling the trigger.

Broncos Gave Bo Nix a Top-10 ‘Dynamic Duo’

Nix’s health is the biggest storyline for the Broncos ahead of training camp. But assuming he is healthy, as is expected to be the case, the focus quickly shifts to the Broncos’ biggest move of the 2026 offseason.

That was acquiring Waddle and pairing him with Sutton.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin ranked the Broncos new combo sixth in his list of eight “dynamic duo WR rankings.” He noted that it is a “new pairing,” but one that “could be very exciting.”

“Waddle remains a big-play threat both on deep passes and in terms of creating yardage with the ball in his hands due to his speed,” Dubin wrote on July 1. “Sutton works best as an isolated X receiver on the outside. The duo gives Bo Nix a pair of wideouts who challenge defenses in markedly different ways, but who can work a lot of the same areas of the field nonetheless.”

Dubin believes it should be “a lot of fun scheming” opportunities for Sutton and Waddle. At that point, it will simply be up to Nix to identify his best option. That is a process that head coach Sean Payton and, really, offensive coordinator Davis Webb can make even simpler.

Sutton was effusive in his praise for Waddle and vice versa.

That stands out for the Broncos. It provided an early but still encouraging sign that neither Sutton nor Waddle should be expected to demand targets from Nix.

Broncos WRs Expected to Limit Each Other

Nix’s ability to be a distributor will come in handy with the plethora of targets he has, including the varied skill sets of players behind Sutton and Waddle on the Broncos’ depth chart.

However, that same reality means that, at the very least, Sutton and Waddle would need to have special seasons to both cross the 1,000-yard mark this coming season. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider suggested as much in response to a fan’s direct question.

“The Broncos have not had two receivers eclipse 1,000 yards in the same season since 2016, when Emmanuel Sanders and the late Demaryius Thomas accomplished the feat together for the third consecutive season. This should be Denver’s best chance since then,” Kosmider wrote on July 1, noting Sutton’s recent track record and Waddle being in a better situation.

“Only four teams in the NFL last season had two players eclipse 1,000 yards receiving (Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Lions). Waddle and Sutton certainly have the talent to become part of that company, but I think the Broncos will ultimately spread the ball around too much — to targets that include Troy Franklin, Evan Engram, Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant — for two receivers to hit that mark.”

Kosmider cited Sutton’s remarks about there being no big egos in the Broncos’ WR room.

That will certainly be tested. Neither Sutton nor Waddle has been in a situation quite like what they will experience with Nix and the Broncos in 2026 before.