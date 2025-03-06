Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Predicted to Sign $136 Million Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have additional financial flexibility this offseason, and they could use it to add another target for Bo Nix. The Broncos rookie’s historic season came with limited options around him, and a proven threat like Amari Cooper could help.

Cooper went from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills in an in-season trade. However, he never found his footing.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones predicts Cooper will sign with the Broncos in free agency.

“The Broncos badly want a veteran wide receiver to pair with second-year pro Bo Nix,” Jones wrote on March 6. “Cooper is among the best options available. The 30-year-old never seemed to fully settle in with Buffalo after a midseason trade, but he should fit well with Sean Payton’s offense.”

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider does not believe the Broncos will make a big splash at receiver.

Payton has touted the team’s younger receivers: 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. and 2024 draftees Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin.

“They won’t pass up the chance to add top talent at the position in the draft, but it’s unlikely the Broncos will be involved in pursuing the top wide receivers in free agency,” Kosmider wrote on March 5.

Cooper, 30, caught 44 passes for 547 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.

Originally the No. 4 overall pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in a career that has seen him earn five Pro Bowl trips.

Cooper heads to free agency off of a five-year, $100 million contract and has earned $136.6 million in his career. The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Cooper as the WR6 and the No. 49 overall projected free agent available this offseason.

Broncos Could Be Soft Landing Spot for Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper, Denver Broncos

GettyAmari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Spotrac projects Cooper could command a two-year, $28.4 million pact in free agency. Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $40.8 million to spend. That could make Cooper a tight fit while maintaining flexibility under the cap, especially if he is declining as a player.

“What happened to Cooper? The Bills spent a third-round pick to add Cooper for the stretch run but wound up taking him off the field for Mack Hollins in the playoffs. And before that in Cleveland, Cooper was apparently just standing in Jerry Jeudy’s way to big things,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February.

“Even if he has lost a step, Cooper is still just a year removed from his seventh 1,000-yard season.”

Per Pro Football Reference, Cooper had a career-worst 12 dropped passes in 2024.

“His route running and usually reliable hands (not last season) could help a team as a No. 2 receiver — especially if that team can convince itself that his problems stemmed from a wrist injury and slow acclimation to the Bills’ playbook,” The Athletic’s staff wrote.

The Broncos could appeal to Cooper. Nix ranked sixth in pass attempts in 2024. Cooper dealt with a hodgepodge of quarterback play with the Browns before landing Bills QB Josh Allen.

Broncos Must Address Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

GettyCourtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Payton said at the 2025 scouting combine that it was not the time to discuss Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton’s contract situation.

Sutton is on an expiring two-year, $27.5 million deal which the Broncos reworked in 2024 to end his holdout. While speculation about adding another receiver has surfaced, the Broncos must sort out his situation or risk making it worse with a new addition like Cooper.

Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton have said they wanted to extend Sutton.

Until the two sides put ink to paper, though, speculation about potential additions and Sutton’s future will continue for the Broncos.

