Rival Pro Bowler Gets Honest About Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘Crazy’

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Getty
Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bo Nix caught some NFL figures by surprise as a rookie, including Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton noted that Nix’s speed was better than they anticipated pre-draft. Nix said he intentionally did not run the 40-yard dash at the 2024 combine.

He wanted the focus to be on his passing ability. That may have given him an unforeseen advantage.

He certainly caught Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey by surprise.

“It’s so hard to touch Jayden Daniels,” Humphrey posted on X during the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. “Him and Bo Nix are crazy fast.”

Nix showed signs of his speed during the Broncos’ offseason program, drawing praise from Payton during the season.

“He’s a little bit faster than maybe we anticipated even coming out from a running standpoint,” Payton told reporters in October 2024. “It does give you some flexibility particularly on third down or in the red zone.”

The rookie QB was the team’s leading rusher for several weeks to open the season.

Bo Nix Surpasses Lamar Jackson in QB History

Bo Nix, Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Nix finished the season with 430 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 92 carries. He also completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Only Humphrey’s teammate, Lamar Jackson, has put up a season as good or better.

Not even Daniels, who along with Nix is a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, did it.

Two key differences that set Nix’s season apart from Jackson’s. Nix is a rookie while Jackson, who also accomplished his line in 2024, did his in Year 7.

Nix also caught a touchdown pass, making his season a 1-of-1, not just among rookies, but in NFL history. He set numerous franchise records as a rookie, including wins as he helped the Broncos snap a playoff drought that had stood since the end of the 2015 season.

Bo Nix, Broncos Get Good News Amid Hiring Cycle

Davis Webb, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb looks on against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos were fortunate during the 2025 hiring cycle. They lost highly-regarded tight ends coach Declan Doyle, who is joining the Chicago Bears as offensive coordinator under head coach and play-caller Ben Johnson.

However, the Broncos retained several key assistants. Most notable among them were defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and personnel executive David Shaw.

Joseph was thought to be in the mix for the Bears’ job among others.

The Bears requested an interview with Shaw, who last called plays at the collegiate level as head coach of the Stanford Cardinal. There are also some potential changes coming to the special teams unit with Chris Banjo a name linked to various openings.

But the Broncos have been able to keep quarterbacks coach Davis Webb despite some interest in him too.

Payton said Super Bowl champion Eli Manning and others spoke highly about Webb.

“He’s in that new generation, and I like it. There’s energy how he presents in a room. Look, he’s got every one of his high school, college, and pro gameplans downloaded into files PDFs – that I would have no idea how to get to – and he can upload. And so he’s someone that, when we install throughout the week, he’s punching into his computer, and so his meetings are extremely organized. He’s played the position,” Payton told reporters in May 2024.

“When I interviewed him, you get kind of caught in a schedule, all right? Then [it is like], ‘Tomorrow, we’re going to interview –.’ And then, here he is driving to the airport, and I’m thinking, What am I doing?’ And we called the driver and brought him back and hired him.

“Davis … brings energy, experience, and almost like that  wily veteran quarterback that’s in the room, which I think is a plus.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

