Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Sends Message to Former Teammate Over New Contract

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was a standout cornerback at the University of Alabama.

There, the second-generation NFL star was teammates with Miami Dolphins standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins and Waddle agreed to a three-year, $84.7 million contract extension, keeping the former Crimson Tide under team control through the 2028 season.

The deal includes $76 million in guarantees and drew a reaction from Surtain.

“Tell em send the brink’s truck ! @D1__JW,” the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Surtain, posted on X on May 30 in reaction to his former teammate’s hefty payday.

Tell em send the brink’s truck ! @D1__JW — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) May 30, 2024

The deal makes Waddle the NFL’s fourth highest-paid wide receiver in terms of annual value and seventh in total value. His deal comes on the heels of several others this offseason, most notably A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Waddle’s contract trails only Brown, St. Brown, and teammate Tyreek Hill in annual value.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson figures to reset the market for the position. But there is no sign that a deal is imminent either, perhaps leaving little reason for Waddle to wait.

Courtland Sutton Gets More Ammunition Amid Contract Holdout

While not directly related, Waddle’s new deal could embolden Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton. He has remained away from the team this offseason as he seeks a new contract amid the slew of new deals.

Sutton is in Year 3 of a four-year, $60.8 million contract. He has a $17.4 million cap hit for the 2024 season.

An extension would be a way to lower that cap hit and provide some financial relief.

But there has been little movement on that front as Sutton seeks a deal closer to the $15 million-per-year range, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on May 18. For reference, the Cleveland Browns gave Jerry Jeudy a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

The deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money to $34.9 million for Sutton – who has just over $40 million in career earnings – in his last deal.

The Broncos aren’t worried about Sutton’s absence, though.

“There isn’t any concern,” Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters on May 23. “Here’s why: I know Courtland well. He’s a tremendous worker. … A tremendous makeup. Leader of our team. That’ll sort itself out.”

Pat Surtain II’s Contract Situation Lingers Over Broncos

Surtain is in a similar situation to Sutton. The Broncos picked up Surtain’s fifth-year option – valued at $19.8 million for the 2025 season.

An extension could lower Surtain’s cap hit, offering some relief for the Broncos.

After cutting former starting quarterback Russell Wilson in March, Denver will already be on the hook for $35 million next offseason. But there has been little talk of an extension for Surtain since Denver picked up his option in April.

In light of that, speculation has already begun that Surtain could eye a different situation if his contract is not addressed.

Like with Sutton’s lingering situation, though, there is little concern on the Broncos’ end.

“We’re all big fans of Pat,” General Manager George Paton told reporters during his season-ending presser in January. “We want Pat here a long time. I’m not prepared to make any statements on anything moving forward.”