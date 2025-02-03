Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Could Be Great Fit for Embattled $56 Million TE

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Mark Andrews
Getty
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

The Denver Broncos did wonders in 2024 with an offense led by a rookie quarterback almost no one expected anything out of in Bo Nix and a ragtag group of skill players outside of veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Somehow, the Broncos went 10-7 and made the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2015 — made even more incredible considering Denver was operating with $53 million in dead cap space thanks to the disastrous Russell Wilson contract.

In 2025 the Broncos will only have $32 million in dead cap space because of Wilson — the last year they’ll deal with that financial burden – and can start making moves conducive to building a contender around Nix and head coach Sean Payton.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks one bold move the Broncos could make is trading for embattled Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who is still in the wake of a nightmare AFC Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills in which he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and dropped a pass on what would have been a game-tying 2-point conversion.

“The (tight end) free-agent class isn’t really strong, and a pass-catching tight end is one thing that could really add a new element to the offense,” Ballentine wrote on February 3. “Calling the Ravens about Mark Andrews wouldn’t be a bad idea, as they already have Isaiah Likely and stand to free up cap room by trading him.”

Andrews One of NFL’s Elite Tight Ends

Despite Andrews’ failings in the playoff loss to the Bills — for which his teammates quickly came to his defense — we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact he’s been one of the NFL’s elite tight ends over the last 7 seasons and is a 3-time Pro Bowler.

Andrews, 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top collegiate tight end at Oklahoma in 2017 and was selected by the Ravens in the third round (No. 86 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft — the same year they drafted 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round.

Andrews made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 with 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns and had one of the best single seasons for a tight end in NFL history in 2021 with 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and 9 touchdowns on the way to being named NFL All-Pro.

Financially, Andrews wouldn’t be too much of a risk for the Broncos — he only has 1 season left on the 4-year, $56 million contract extension he signed in September 2021.

Broncos’ Tight Ends Underperformed in 2024

It’s hard to call the production the Broncos got out of a rotating group of tight ends in 2024 as anything but underwhelming — Adam TrautmanLucas Krull and Nate Adkins combined for 46 receptions for 455 yards and 5 touchdowns.

That is essentially less than half of the production of both of 2 other starting tight ends in their own division with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (97 receptions, 823 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end and NFL All-Pro Brock Bowers, who set NFL records for rookie tight ends with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and 5 touchdowns.

It’s also about equal to the production of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (50 receptions, 481 yards, 2 touchdowns).

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Could Be Great Fit for Embattled $56 Million TE

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x