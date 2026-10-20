Lions Coach Explains How Brian Branch Transforms Defense

The Detroit Lions expect to get safety Brian Branch back into the lineup in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers. While head coach Dan Campbell admitted Branch is unlikely to play a full game, he did note that Branch will have a legitimate role in his debut.

As for who will be playing beside Branch when he is out there? That is up for more debate.

Head coach Dan Campbell said that both Chuck Clark and Keith Abney will remain in the mix.

“You know, Chuck Chuck has been really steady for us, man,” said Campbell. “He’s smart, the veteran guy. He’s going to be where he’s supposed to be. Abney is worth continuing to invest in. I mean, he’s going to play for us.”

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Clark has been starting for the Lions since Week 1. The Lions inserted the rookie fifth-round pick into the starting lineup for the first time last week.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Provides Update On Starting Safeties

Campbell added that the versatility of Branch is what makes him so valuable. It will allow the team to rotate both safeties without much issue.

“I don’t know if I can give you the straight answer on that because I think the most important thing is: here’s what’s great about getting BB back,” explained Campbell on Branch. “BB gives you the flexibility is what do you want to do with anybody else?”

Campbell noted that Branch is a great free safety in the deep field. However, he can also slide into the box and even play the slot. This allows the team to get more creative next to him.

“There’s things you’re going to want to do with BB high,” said Campbell. “Let him play top down, and then here’s things you want him to play underneath. So, that doesn’t require somebody else playing off of him necessarily.”

Campbell added that Branch ends up making whoever plays next to him look good. So, they are not concerned whether he is aligned next to Abney or Clark.

“He’ll make it right,” Campbell said. “BB’s versatility allows the next player to really play at a high level with whatever is asked of him.”

Campbell noted that this was how Kerby Joseph excelled so much in the Lions’ defense.

Lions Defense Can Improve With Brian Branch

This is the piece the Lions defense has been missing. Chuck Clark is a safety, but could be platooned in his role. Abney is a safety, but played cornerback in college.

Christian Izien has played both slot and safety this year. Roger McCreary has played both slot and outside cornerback this year. All of these players are versatile, but without Branch making everything tie together, things get questionable.

Adding Branch allows them to use their versatility without asking too much. So, they could see all of their safeties play in Week 7, even with Branch back in the lineup.