Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch plays with a reckless abandon that any NFL fan should be able to appreciate, but that sometimes comes at a cost.

The league defined the most recent cost of that nature as precisely $11,941 in the form of a fine for Branch’s unnecessary roughness penalty (facemasking) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, per the Office of Gameday Accountability on Saturday, November 28.

Detroit won that contest by a score of 31-21. No one else on the Lions’ roster incurred a fine for their on-field behavior during the game.

Ex-Lions Edge-Rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad Fined for Late Hit Against Old Team in Detroit

Tampa Bay’s side of things, however, was a different story entirely. The NFL dinged three Buccaneers players for misconduct based on their actions at Ford Field in Detroit.

Former Lions pass-rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, who joined the Bucs during the offseason via free agency, incurred a fine of $10,000 for a late hit in the fourth quarter (unnecessary roughness). Muhammad produced a career-high 11 sacks for Detroit in 2025, then inked a one-year deal for $4 million in Tampa Bay for his age-31 campaign.

The league also fined Bucs defensive lineman Elijah Roberts for a late hit (unnecessary roughness) that occurred in the fourth quarter with 2:58 remaining on the clock. That was the same time of Muhammad’s penalty, indicating that both punishments stemmed from the same play. Roberts will pay $6,153 as a result.

Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea was part of the same incident with just under three minutes on the clock, and the NFL hit him with a fine for a late hit (unnecessary roughness) and charged Vea $11,941 for the play.

Lions Lost Division Lead After Falling Late to Bears on Thanksgiving Day

The Lions defense turned things around to a significant degree following Branch’s return to action from an Achilles tear he suffered in December of 2025.

Branch rejoined the team for his first regular season action of the campaign against the Green Bay Packers on October 25. Detroit won that contest and the next four, moving to 8-2 on the year before hosting the Chicago Bears for a Thanksgiving Day showdown at Ford Field on Thursday.

The Lions were in control for most of the afternoon, but some late miscues allowed the Bears to fight their way back into it and toss the game-winning TD pass with just three seconds remaining on the clock.

Chicago took the NFC North Division lead with the win, moving to 9-2. Meanwhile, Detroit fell to 8-3. The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and can move into a tie for second place in the division with a victory.

However, the Lions bested the Vikings in their first matchup of the season, so Detroit will still technically be in second in the NFC North by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker with Minnesota, even if the Vikings win.

Detroit next takes the field against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, December 6.