Six years ago today, the Detroit Lions made a pair of organizational changes that would ultimately alter the trajectory of one of the NFL’s most historically unsuccessful franchises.

On November 28, 2020, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, bringing an end to Detroit’s unsuccessful attempt to replicate the winning formula of the New England Patriots.

The decision came just two days after the Lions suffered an embarrassing 41-25 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans at Ford Field, dropping the team to 4-7 on the season.

At the time, few could have predicted how dramatically the organization would change over the next several years. Detroit has since experienced some of its greatest successes of the Super Bowl era, while Patricia and Quinn have continued their respective football careers elsewhere.

Lions’ Experiment With Patricia and Quinn Fell Well Short

When the Lions hired Quinn as their general manager in January 2016, the organization hoped his experience working under Bill Belichick in New England would help Detroit establish itself as a consistent playoff contender.

The Lions finished 9-7 in each of Quinn’s first two seasons alongside head coach Jim Caldwell. However, Quinn believed the franchise was capable of accomplishing more and dismissed Caldwell following the 2017 campaign.

Caldwell finished his Detroit tenure with a 36-28 regular-season record, three winning seasons and two playoff appearances. His replacement, Patricia, arrived with an impressive resume after spending six seasons as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the coaching change produced the opposite of its intended results.

The Lions regressed to 6-10 in Patricia’s first season before finishing 3-12-1 in 2019. Despite winning multiple Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator, Patricia struggled to establish a consistently competitive defense in Detroit.

According to NFL.com, the Lions ranked among the league’s bottom 10 teams in scoring defense, total defense and passing defense during Patricia’s tenure.

Patricia ultimately finished with a 13-29-1 record as Detroit’s head coach, while the Lions went 31-43-1 under Quinn’s leadership.

Hamp Reached Her Breaking Point Following Thanksgiving Loss

Hamp had only taken over as the Lions’ principal owner in June 2020, succeeding her mother, Martha Firestone Ford. Within five months, she found herself making one of the most consequential decisions of her ownership tenure.

Although the Thanksgiving loss to Houston was the final game of Patricia’s tenure, Detroit’s performance the previous week also played a significant role in Hamp’s decision.

The Lions suffered a 20-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers on November 22, despite Carolina playing without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Four days later, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes against Detroit on national television.

“Both of those games were extremely disappointing,” Hamp said at the time.

Hamp also acknowledged that the organization had not received the results it expected from its leadership and promised a comprehensive search for replacements.

“I will do everything I can to put a winning team on the field for our fans and the City of Detroit,” Hamp said.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was subsequently promoted to interim head coach, while several members of Detroit’s front office assumed additional responsibilities for the remainder of the season.

The Lions finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-11 record, setting the stage for a complete organizational rebuild.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Transformed the Lions Into Contenders

The Lions hired Brad Holmes as their general manager in January 2021 before appointing Dan Campbell as their head coach less than a week later.

One of the first major decisions of the new regime involved moving on from longtime franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. Detroit traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round selections and a third-round pick.

While Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, Detroit’s rebuild initially produced little on-field success. The Lions finished 3-13-1 in 2021 before losing six of their first seven games in 2022.

Despite Campbell and Holmes starting their tenure with a combined 4-18-1 record, Hamp publicly supported the pair in October 2022, demonstrating a willingness to remain patient with the rebuilding process.

The Lions responded by winning eight of their final 10 games that season, finishing 9-8 and securing their first winning campaign since Caldwell’s final year in Detroit.

Holmes’ ability to identify talent through the NFL Draft became a driving force behind the turnaround. The additions of Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta helped establish a foundation of young talent.

In 2023, Detroit finished 12-5, captured its first division championship in 30 years and recorded its first postseason victory in 32 years before reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions followed that campaign with a franchise-record 15 victories in 2024, securing consecutive division championships and the NFC’s No. 1 postseason seed.

Detroit also rewarded Holmes and Campbell with contract extensions through the 2027 season in March 2024.

Interestingly, the six-year anniversary of Patricia and Quinn’s dismissals comes just two days after another Thanksgiving loss at Ford Field. However, the circumstances surrounding the franchise could hardly be more different.

Despite suffering a 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Detroit remains 8-3 and firmly in contention for another NFC North championship.

Where Are Patricia and Quinn Now?

Although neither Patricia nor Quinn found the success they envisioned in Detroit, both have remained involved in football and secured prominent positions elsewhere.

Patricia returned to New England in 2021, spending two seasons with the Patriots before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant in 2023.

In February 2025, Patricia was hired as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, marking his return to collegiate coaching after more than two decades in the NFL.

According to his official Ohio State coaching biography, Patricia helped the Buckeyes finish the 2025 regular season undefeated while overseeing a defense that led the nation in scoring, total and passing defense.

His performance earned him recognition as a finalist for the Broyles Award, which honors the nation’s top assistant coach in college football.

Meanwhile, Quinn returned to an NFL front office in 2021, joining the Cleveland Browns as a senior consultant before spending four seasons as a senior personnel and coaching executive.

Quinn reunited with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta earlier this year. The Falcons officially hired Quinn as a senior advisor to their head coach on January 26, 2026.

Coincidentally, Quinn’s current organization is next on Detroit’s schedule. The Lions will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on December 6.

Although Quinn’s tenure in Detroit is largely remembered for the team’s struggles, some of his personnel decisions helped lay the groundwork for the subsequent rebuild. His draft selections included offensive linemen Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow, all of whom contributed to Detroit’s resurgence.