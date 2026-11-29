Losing a player like the star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was always going to leave a big void in the Detroit Lions‘ defense. His ability to pressure quarterbacks consistently and disrupt opposition offensive plans is something hard to replace for a single player, but the rookie Derrick Moore has taken his responsibility and delivered in his absence, as he was particularly impressive during the Thanksgiving clash against divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears.

The second-round pick was the leading pass rusher, continuously creating pressure on Caleb Williams. Despite his valiant effort, the Lions lost the game in the last few seconds, halting their winning run after six games. Fresh off a standout display last Thursday, the rookie took to Instagram to send a short message.

“Just playing catch up….” wrote Moore on Instagram, while uploading some of his best moments from the Bears game alongside the other games he played this season.

The simple message is seemingly implying he is making up and showing his potential now after a slow start, as an injury bothered him early on. He was forced to miss a majority of the training camp after a hamstring setback. It was one reason why he slipped down the depth chart and had his first few quiet weeks in the NFL before starting to gain momentum from Week 9.

Derrick Moore Makes The Most Of Opportunity With Dominant Thanksgiving Display

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions defense not only missed Aidan Hutchinson but also the other key name, DJ Wonnum, so Moore stepped into the primary pass-rushing role and showed his potential. The Lions got an early helping hand from him when he forced a fumble on the Bears’ opening drive after getting the ball out of tight end Colston Loveland hands at the 17-yard line.

At the end, he had two forced fumbles in the game, whereas he also recorded 4 tackles. However, the maximum impact he made as a pass rusher was recording 2 sacks on QB Caleb Williams. With a double sack, the rookie’s sack tally for the season is 6.5.

Though his sack tally already looks impressive for a rookie, he recorded the first sack of the campaign against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. After a double sack, he had yet another 2-sack game against the New England Patriots before a half sack against the Buccaneers. Following the Bears‘ game last Thursday, he has now logged sacks for four consecutive games this season.

Moore’s growing role is an encouraging sign for the Lions, giving Kelvin Sheppard a reliable option, while the Lions have other potential options for flexibility for the rest of the season.

DJ Wonnum Leads The Way As Derrick Moore Pushes For Bigger Role

Amid the absence of Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum has been one of the key edge options for the Lions, recording 7 sacks this season from just 9 games. In fact, he has most number of sacks among the Lions players, with Hutchinson recording 6 sacks prior to the injury.

Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein, and Eric O’Neill are other depth options to rely on, whereas the undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas remains part of the practice squad. However, if the rookie Moore can maintain this level of production, he could be the leading option at the edge for the Lions for the rest of this season.