It’s been a season to forget for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last week’s trip to Detroit didn’t help.

The Bucs lost 31-21 to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (23 carries, 98 yards, two touchdowns) did most of the damage, scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

But Gibbs got some help on one of those touchdowns from an unlikely source: Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

On Saturday, Vea found out how much that help is going to cost him.

Vita Vea Fined for Late Hit on Jahmyr Gibbs

The NFL fined Vea $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (late hit), according to the league’s weekly fine report released on Saturday.

The fine stems from a play with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter and Detroit leading 24-14. Vea stopped Gibbs for a 2-yard loss, then threw the Lions’ running back to the turf well after the whistle. But he didn’t stop there.

As players gathered around the pile, Vea appeared to slap wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the helmet.

Officials flagged Vea for unnecessary roughness, which gave Detroit five yards and an automatic first down. Gibbs scored from four yards out on the very next play.

St. Brown got the last laugh too. He waved his arms up and down to mimic the officials throwing penalty flags.

The slap doesn’t appear to have cost Vea anything extra. Under the league’s fine schedule, striking an opponent in the head or neck carries a first-offense fine of $12,537, which would have more than doubled his punishment.

Vea Wasn’t the Only Buccaneer Fined

Vea had plenty of company on the fine report.

Outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad was fined $10,000 for his own late hit on Gibbs, which also drew a flag. That one probably stung a little extra for Muhammad, a former Lion who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason.

Defensive lineman Elijah Roberts was fined $6,153 after he reportedly grabbed Lions guard Tate Ratledge from behind and threw him down in the same scrum.

The Lions didn’t get off scot free either. Safety Brian Branch was fined $11,941 for a facemask that wasn’t flagged during the game.

Vea can afford the hit to his checkbook. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $30 million extension on Aug. 19 that ties him to Tampa Bay through 2027, ending a training-camp hold-in and a trade request.

Still, the fines are a rare look for the Bucs. Before racking up three on a single play in Detroit, they had been fined just five times all season, including the preseason.