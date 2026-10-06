Lions’ Dan Campbell Provides Fiery Injury Update on Cade Mays

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed a matter-of-fact tone in his press conference after Sunday’s loss and the day after Week 4. But Tuesday morning, he might have had an extra cup of coffee — the old bite-your-legs off Campbell seemed to be back.

While appearing on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Campbell gave passionate and direct answers to several questions, including one on injured center Cade Mays.

Campbell’s update on Mays was very positive. The center could be back at practice this week.

“He’s doing great. He and [Brian] Branch are on the same plan right now,” Campbell told co-hosts Jim Costa and Jon Jansen. “The plan is to get them worked into practice. We’re waiting on the final call from the doctor on both to say yes they can practice.

“We’d love to get them going this week. Doesn’t mean they’re going to play.”

On Monday, Campbell told reporters safety Brian Branch “looks really good that he’s going to practice this week.”

Mays has been out since before the preseason started because of a broken right wrist. The Lions added Mays in NFL free agency to be their new starting center.

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a positive update on injured center Cade Mays on Tuesday morning.

The Lions signed Mays to a 3-year, $25 million contract over the offseason. He was the team’s most expensive free agent from a total contract standpoint during the 2026 offseason.

But the Lions haven’t gotten the chance to see Mays in action yet during a game. The center suffered his broken wrist at training camp practice during the second weekend of August. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reported the team expected Mays to miss 8-10 weeks.

Mays has reached the eight-week mark with his recovery. So, it’s not shocking but still great news is preparing to return very soon.

The Carolina Panthers selected Mays at No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started at least two games each of his four years with the Panthers. His number of starts also increased each year.

In 2024, Mays transitioned fully to center. Last season, he started 12 games at center for the Panthers. At Pro Football Focus, he posted a good pass protection grade and average run blocking mark.

Lions Close to Solidifying Offensive Line

Getty Center Cade Mays is getting close to returning for the Detroit Lions.

Barring another injury, Mays coming back will give the Lions the offensive line they envisioned over the offseason.

In the middle of September, the Lions were dealing with multiple offensive line injuries. Both rookie right tackle Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany missed Week 2 because of ailments.

That, though, was on a short week. Miller and Mahogany were each back for Week 3 and are healthy again. That makes Mays the only missing piece up front for the Lions offensive line.

Juice Scruggs has started in place of Mays over the first four weeks of the 2026 regular season. The Lions acquired Scruggs from the Houston Texans over the offseason.

According to PFF, Scruggs has played very well, particularly in run blocking. Still, the Lions offense should expect a boost with the return of Mays.