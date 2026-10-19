Former Lions Starter Speaks out on Week 6 Ejection After Spitting Incident

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell often raved about the energy and enthusiasm safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson brought his club on a daily basis during the lone season he spent in Detroit. But there’s also a downside to the flair Gardner-Johnson brings to the table. It was on display in Week 6.

Now with the Buffalo Bills, Gardner-Johnson received an ejection against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for spitting at tight end Brock Bowers. Replay of the incident from CBS Sports clearly showed Gardner-Johnson spitting at the opposing tight end.

The safety apologized on Instagram after the game.

“My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed,” Gardner-Johnson posted on his Instagram story, via The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. “The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

Gardner-Johnson is in his first season with the Bills. The safety played for the Lions during the 2023 campaign.

Since then, he experienced a second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and also played for the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, in addition to the Bills.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Received Ejection for Spitting at Raiders’ Brock Bowers

Getty Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson addressed his Week 6 ejection for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers.

Incredibly, a spitting incident happens just about every year in the NFL. When caught, the league subjects the guilty player to an ejection.

If not caught, players who spit at the opposition often receive suspensions. Last season, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t get ejected after spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But when video evidence after the game revealed Chase spit at Ramsey, the NFL suspended the receiver one game.

Gardner-Johnson probably won’t get a suspension because he was ejected Sunday. But he will likely get a fine.

Sunday’s spitting incident was costly for the Bills. While they lost Gardner-Johnson for the rest of the game, he also received a 15-yard penalty late in the first half. It led to the Raiders moving into field-goal range and ending the half with three additional points.

The Bills won the game, though, 33-30.

Gardner-Johnson’s Tenure With Lions

Getty Former Detroit Lions current Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson received an ejection Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Most probably don’t remember Gardner-Johnson spent a season with the Lions. He only played three games during the 2023 regular season. The safety suffered a right pectoral tear in Week 2, which sidelined him until the regular season finale.

Gardner-Johnson returned to play for the Lions during their January 2024 playoff run. That was a notable postseason, as the Lions won two contests to advance to the NFC championship game. In that contest, the Lions led 24-7 at halftime, during which cameras caught Gardner-Johnson taunting San Francisco 49ers fans by waving at them. The safety was presumably saying good-bye as if the game was finished.

The 49ers came back to win 34-31.

Gardner-Johnson is the type of player who loves trash-talking. He feeds off it, and so do his teammates. But he crossed the line Sunday with Bowers.