Dan Campbell’s Key Update on Kerby Joseph’s Future With Lions

The Detroit Lions have been anything but healthy this season, as they’ve been without several key players on both sides of the ball, including the likes of center Cade Mays, along with safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

Both Joseph and Branch began the season on the PUP list, ensuring that they would miss at least the first four games of the campaign; Branch has returned to practice, while Joseph has yet to make an appearance on the practice field.

But the good news is that, according to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, they’re expecting Joseph to return at some point this season.

The Detroit Lions Expect Safety Kerby Joseph Back At Some Point This Season

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters safety Kerby Joseph will not practice this week despite being eligible to do so.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the club expects Joseph back at some point this season.

When asked if he expects Joseph to play this season, Campbell responded, “I do”, but also added that there isn’t a solidified timetable to see that become a reality.

“He’s doing well. I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “He really is. He’s doing a good job. I’m not going to give you a timetable, but I’ve been pleased with where he’s at. He’s got a good headspace right now, which is great because that’s hard. You’re coming off this, you’re wanting to go, and you’re working at it, and at some point it’s time for football.

“We all know that and recognize it, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

For Joseph himself, he was extremely optimistic about his chances of playing at some point in the season at the start of Training Camp in July.

“I’m super optimistic, man,” Joseph said back in late July. “I never gave up. I never — I’m going to always work hard. All I do is work. If you see me outside, I’m working. You know what I’m saying?”

Kerby Joseph Hasn’t Played Yet This Season

Last season, Joseph missed 11 games with a chronic knee injury that’s also prevented him from playing this year.

While there’s still no clear timetable for Joseph to come back in 2026, the fact that Campbell spoke about it as optimistically as he did is a positive sign.