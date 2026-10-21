Lions Cornerback Put on Notice One Year After Landing $48-Million Contract

The Detroit Lions have managed to get out to a 3-2 start this season, remaining in contention despite some deep and continual struggles from the defense.

Detroit’s secondary is the weakest point, and veteran D.J. Reed has been one of the biggest disappointments. The Lions had high hopes after signing him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year, but he has struggled on the field and could be losing his job at the trade deadline.

Lions Need Help for Porous Secondary

In a breakdown of the team’s trade-deadline needs, SI.com reporter Christian Booher issued a warning to Reed, predicting he could fall down the depth chart if the team should bring on some new additions.

“The Lions need to add some depth to the cornerback room at the very least,” Booher wrote. “D.J. Reed has not been the player that Detroit hoped he would be when they signed him to a three-year deal last offseason, as he has struggled against opposing team’s top options.”

Reed has started all five games for the Lions this season, making 37 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Booher noted that the Lions have already shuffled around their secondary, starting the season with Rock Ya-Sin as the starting replacement for Terrion Arnold but benching him in favor of Roger McCreary.

Booher suggested a few teams that could be willing to sell after disappointing starts, including the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Each of these teams has some intriguing options, including Los Angeles’ Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Donte Jackson,” Booher wrote. “Philadelphia has Riq Woolen, while the Colts could be open to a potential deal involving Sauce Gardner amidst their change in leadership after Chris Ballard was ousted as general manager.”

Lions Already Getting Some Help

The Lions won’t have to wait until the trade deadline to get help for their secondary. Former starting safety Brian Branch is set to make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, returning to the field after he started the season on the reserve/PUP list.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he’s not sure yet who will start alongside Branch, but said it won’t matter as much.

“I don’t know if I can give you the straight answer on that because I think the most important thing is: here’s what’s great about getting BB back,” Campbell said. “BB gives you the flexibility is what do you want to do with anybody else?”

Campbell added that Branch will open up many new opportunities for the team’s secondary.

“There’s things you’re going to want to do with BB high,” said Campbell. “Let him play top down, and then here’s things you want him to play underneath. So, that doesn’t require somebody else playing off of him necessarily.”