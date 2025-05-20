Texans QB C.J. Stroud Projected to Land Record-Setting Contract Extension

The Houston Texans are expected to extend C.J. Stroud, who becomes eligible following the 2025 season. What Stroud’s deal will look like remains subject to debate, but the Texans’ star could also rewrite the record books.

On May 19, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander examined Stroud’s outlook in the wake of Brock Purdy’s five-year, $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Alexander, “the stars are lining up” for Stroud to receive a “monster” payday.

Alexander believes it is “clear” that the Texans will give Stroud an extension, noting it is the right move for a player they value greatly and follows their recent pattern of rewarding their homegrown talent.

Stroud followed a “spectacular” rookie season with a “disappointing” Year 2, per Alexander, who cited “precedent” in saying an extension worth $280 to 290 million “makes sense” for the QB.

In addition to the richest deal in Texans’ history, Alexander noted that such a deal would make Stroud the second-highest-paid player in average salary with the “third-richest contract in NFL history.”

Alexander does not believe Stroud will surpass Dak Prescott’s $60 million annual salary, but that surpassing Trevor Lawrence while landing behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is in reach.

Stroud and the Texans will have plenty of time to hammer out the details.

C.J. Stroud Expected to ‘Cash In’ on Contract Extension

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson also believes Stroud could “really cash in” next offseason, noting that his “sweet spot” for the Texans’ QB is beating Purdy, Jared Goff, and Tua Tagovailoa’s contracts.

“A lot goes into these deals, and they’re very rarely hometown discounts. And I’m not expecting one on this. I expect it to cost a lot,” Wilson said in a video on May 19. “I think he’s going to be someone that, perhaps, has $200 million guaranteed, depending on how many years they do on the contract.

“My prediction: He comes in somewhere between $56 million and $58 million annually.”

Wilson also sees Prescott’s annual salary as a potential long shot for Stroud. However, he also noted ownership, management, and the coaching staff’s comfort level with the third-year quarterback.

Texans’ Offseason Improvements Could Cost Them With C.J. Stroud

The Texans may have cost themselves millions with their offseason planning, which Alexander previously wrote was “designed around” Stroud.

Of course, that would mean Stroud proved worthy of the “monster” contract project for him.

“General manager Nick Caserio helped supply Stroud with two more pass catchers in the draft in Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, a second-round pick, and Jaylin Noel, who was picked in the third round. Not to mention the trade for receiver Christian Kirk. Caserio also drafted tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round to be Stroud’s blind-side protector of the future,” Alexander wrote on May 14.

“Earlier in the offseason, [Texans head coach DeMeco] Ryans hired a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, who will base his offense around Stroud and give him freedom to call protections at the line of scrimmage.”

Every C.J. Stroud throw of 20+ air yards from a clean pocket in 2024: pic.twitter.com/GzYU5REkzO — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) May 18, 2025

It will be up to Stroud to take advantage of the opportunity that lies ahead of him, and his previous comments suggest he will do just that this coming season.