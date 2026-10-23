Colts QB Anthony Richardson Charged With Misdemeanor Before Vikings Game

The Indianapolis Colts prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as the franchise navigates a challenging period. Indianapolis looks to respond after consecutive losses, with roster availability and off-field developments dominating the team’s headlines.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. remains with the Colts after being named the team’s backup behind Daniel Jones for the 2026 season.

Richardson previously requested a trade through his agent in February but stayed in Indianapolis through the offseason.

The quarterback is now facing a legal matter separate from his role with the team. The charge comes as the Colts prepare for Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

Anthony Richardson Faces Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession Charge

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that “Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, per FOX 59 NEWS.

Police pulled over Richardson on Oct. 12 for an expired registration.

He told police he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle and had a small amount inside, according to court documents.

Police found a jar containing marijuana and an opened bag of THC-infused gummies. The charge was filed Monday.”

FOX59 reporter Tyler Haughn provided further details from the court documents.

According to Haughn, officers stopped a black 2023 Dodge Charger in Carmel, Indiana, on October 12 after identifying an expired registration that was assigned to a different vehicle.

The officer reported smelling the “odor of marijuana” when approaching the vehicle.

Haughn reported that Richardson told police he had smoked marijuana inside the vehicle and had a small amount in the car.

Court documents state that officers searched the vehicle and found a small mason jar containing a substance believed to be marijuana, along with an opened bag of THC-infused gummies.

The officer’s report stated that the substances tested positive for THC.

The misdemeanor charge was officially filed the misdemeanor charge on October 19. Richardson received a citation for the expired registration and agreed to appear in Carmel City Court.

The court waived Richardson’s initial hearing, scheduled for December 9. Online court records list a bench trial for January 4, 2027.

The charge is an allegation, not a conviction, and the case remains subject to the legal process.

Indianapolis selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He has completed 177 of 350 career passes for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while adding 10 rushing touchdowns. He has an 8-7 record as a starter.

Colts Monitor Tyler Warren and Sauce Gardner Before Vikings Game

As Richardson’s case proceeds, Indianapolis also faces injury questions ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Tight end Tyler Warren missed practice again Thursday because of a groin injury, putting his availability against Minnesota in doubt.

Warren’s absence could affect the Colts’ passing game.

Tight end Drew Ogletree returned to full participation Thursday, while wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Jonathan Taylor also practiced fully after being rested the previous day.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner continued to miss practice with a calf injury.

Cornerback Justin Walley was limited while working back from a knee issue.

The Colts will assess the players’ progress before making final decisions for Sunday.

Richardson’s legal situation remains separate from the team’s football preparations, while Warren and Gardner’s injury status could directly affect Indianapolis’ lineup against Minnesota.