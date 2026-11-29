The 2026 season has been an abject disaster for the Indianapolis Colts in pretty much every way. The team has been terrible on the field and the decisions they have made off the field have also been baffling, from firing GM Chris Ballard to cutting Daniel Jones after the trade deadline the whole organization just feels like a bit of a joke.

That does not mean there have not been positives, though. Most notably, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore has been a revelation and NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal wrote the following on social media about the 25-year-old: “In a dark season, the Colts may have found a young Pro Bowl DT in Adebawore.”

Entering Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Adebawore had 31 combined tackles, five sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. So far in Sunday’s game he has a sack and four total tackles so he is continuing his stellar year. It is not out of the realm of possibility that he could reach 10 sacks on the season by the end of the year.

This is Adebawore’s fifth NFL season and the two-year $35 million extension Indy signed him to earlier in November looks like a very wise move since Adebawore would have gotten a really nice deal in free agency had the Colts not kept him.

He seems like he will be a key part of the team’s future going forward and the Colts were wise not to trade him away like they did with their other players. They mostly traded veterans like DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen, but they also traded Josh Downs who is basically the equivalent of Adebawore on the offensive side in that he too is a promising young player.

Colts have a long way to go until they are respectable again

There is still a lot that the Colts have to figure out as a franchise. They are still a bit of a laughingstock right now and clearly need to get a GM in there who knows what they are doing, but Adebawore is the perfect guy to build around.

While quarterbacks get all of the attention, the smartest thing the Colts can do in the NFL Draft the next few seasons is try to build up their defensive line and offensive line. Teams that control the line of scrimmage are typically the teams that have the best success so building from the line out is their best bet.

If they can draft young player who will complement Adebawore then they will be able to set up a solid foundation for the future. It’s not as sexy as going out and drafting Arch Manning or something like that, but it’s how winning teams operate.

This has been a very bad season for the Colts, but Adebawore has been one of the few bright spots and the Colts need to build around players like him going forward.