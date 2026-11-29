The Indianapolis Colts gave Anthony Richardson his first start since 2024 on Sunday.

The athletic quarterback took over for Daniel Jones, who the Colts cut after their Week 11 Thursday Night Football loss.

Lots of eyes were on Richardson to see what he looked like in this opportunity. He’ll be a free agent after the season, and so not only Colts fans will be watching, but the rest of the NFL, too.

It doesn’t seem like the Colts would re-sign Richardson after the year unless the end to this campaign went incredibly well.

Sunday wasn’t a great start for Richardson against the New York Giants, though, including an early interception.

His weirdest early play, though? He had a catch for negative-8 yards. Here’s how.

How Anthony Richardson Caught Pass for Minus-8 Yards

Richardson caught a snap in the shotgun with about five minutes left in the first quarter on Sunday.

He was supposed to be throwing a quick-hitting screen to the left side, but Giants second-year defensive end Abdul Carter burst into the backfield immediately and leaped into the air.

Richardson’s pass was batted down by Carter, but it dropped right into the QB’s arms, so he caught it.

At that point, the football remains live, and Richardson took off to the left side to try and gain yards.

The problem is that he was brought down for an eight-yard loss.

You can see the play here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

It’s hard instinctually there for Richardson to not catch that ball, but it turned out to be a nightmare situation. He was smart to run toward the side of the screen blockers, but it didn’t end up working out.

It was only his second completion, this one from himself to himself, and at that point in the game, Richardson was 2-for-2 passing for five yards — with the minus-8 not helping much.

What to Watch With Anthony Richardson

NFL teams will be watching to see if Richardson can be consistent.

No one has ever questioned his arm talent or athletic ability, but Richardson has only completed about half the passes he has thrown in his NFL career.

To really pan out as a future starter, Richardson will have to do better than that. He has to be able to take the easy ones and get simple yardage so he has opportunities to show off his freakish talent.

It’s not a given that Richardson will do that, but that’s his prerogative going forward.