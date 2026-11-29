The Indianapolis Colts waited a long time to give Anthony Richardson another chance.

The 2023 No. 4 overall pick didn’t get to start a game at all in 2025. Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard all did — but not Richardson.

This season, Jones got the first 11 starts despite struggling immensely and putting up a 3-8 record.

Finally though in Week 12, Richardson got a start. The Colts didn’t just bench Jones after Week 11’s Thursday night loss to the Houston Texans. They waived him, cutting him from the roster entirely.

And that meant, at long last, Richardson would get another chance.

It’s not clear yet where this leads for Richardson, but it’s immensely fascinating. This is the last year of his contract. He’s slated to be a free agent at the end of the season.

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, Richardson might force the Colts to at least consider a fascinating quarterback decision.

Anthony Richardson Could Force QB Decision

The one thing that Richardson could do right now to throw a wrench into the Colts’ future plans is to look particularly good down the stretch.

Sunday wasn’t perfect, but Richardson played well enough to at least make everyone wonder why it took so long for Indy to give him this opportunity.

And if Richardson strings together three or four more games like this one, the Colts are going to have to decide whether they want Richardson’s time in Indianapolis to be done.

That won’t just be their call. Richardson could choose not to re-sign as he heads to free agency. His lack of opportunity in recent seasons could be enough to push A-Rich to find a fresh start.

But money can talk, and if the Colts see enough out of Richardson, there’s a chance they’d up the ante with a solid offer.

That’s all hypothetical at this point. Richardson has to keep playing solidly. But he has tantalizing talent, and the Colts know it. There’s a world where he plays well enough that the Colts can’t just let him go so easily into free agency. That’d be a fascinating decision for them to have to make.

Anthony Richardson Stats

Richardson nearly led the Colts to a win on Sunday before eventually falling 34-30 to the New York Giants.

For the most part, Richardson was positive.

He completed 14-of-25 passes for 198 yards, although he did throw an interception.

Richardson also ran 13 times for 53 yards and one touchdown — and he would’ve had another if not for a holding call that didn’t affect the actual outcome on another scamper into the end zone.

He also did something quite positive: Unlocked Tyler Warren.

The tight end had nine targets and caught six of them for 63 yards. Jones hadn’t been involving Warren at all. If the second-year TE keeps doing this with Richardson, that’ll be a big boost to the Colts’ offense.