The Indianapolis Colts had an early lead against the New York Giants on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for the attention to shift to Sauce Gardner. The veteran cornerback was involved in two of New York’s biggest plays of the first quarter. By the time the Giants kicked their second field goal, several NFL reporters and analysts had weighed in on how the afternoon was going for Gardner.

Indianapolis struck first on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. New York answered with a drive that turned on one throw from J.J. McCarthy. The Giants quarterback went deep to Malachi Fields, who came down with a 48-yard catch with Gardner in coverage.

New York settled for a field goal on that possession. Later in the quarter, the Giants found themselves facing third down when McCarthy got the ball to Malik Nabers.

The Colts cornerback had a chance to bring him down in the open field, but Nabers made him miss and turned the catch into a gain of more than 50 yards.

Sauce Gardner Draws Heat After Back-to-Back Giants Drives

Jake Arthur of LockedOnColts was quick to weigh in on the Fields catch. He saw it as part of a larger issue for Gardner, who gave up the big play on New York’s second possession.

“The season of Sauce Gardner getting beaten deep by mid-level receivers continues. Malachi Fields, 48 yards,” Arthur posted on X.

ESPN’s Colts reporter Stephen Holder took issue with how Gardner approached the tackle on Nabers. He acknowledged the difficulty of the assignment before calling out the veteran cornerback’s technique.

“Was that a difficult play for Sauce Gardner to tackle Malik Nabers in the open field on that third down? Yes,” Holder posted on X. “Was that also awful technique by a veteran player? Also yes.”

NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal took a wider view of Gardner’s play in Indianapolis after the Nabers catch.

“Sauce Gardner is really struggling as a Colt. It’s hard to watch at times,” Rosenthal noted.

James Boyd of The Athletic had a much shorter reaction to the same play.

“Sauce. Yikes,” Boyd wrote.

Colts Give Up 2 Big Plays in 2 Different Ways

Fields made his play downfield with Gardner close enough to contest the catch. Nabers did most of his damage after the ball arrived. That play was especially costly because Indianapolis had a chance to end the drive on third down and get the ball back with a four-point lead.

The Colts held up in the red zone on both possessions. Dominic Zvada kicked a 31-yard field goal after the Fields catch and a 24-yarder after the Nabers play. Those stops kept Indianapolis ahead 7-6 at the time. But, the Giants had needed just one completion on each drive to get within scoring range.

Gardner will have plenty of tough assignments against receivers like Nabers. The Colts can live with some catches in those matchups, especially if the defense can rally and keep the gain manageable.

The trouble on Sunday was how quickly a contested throw and a missed tackle erased the work Indianapolis had done to get ahead. Two different receivers put the Giants in scoring position on consecutive drives. With that, the criticism of Gardner started before the first quarter was over.