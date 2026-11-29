The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a surprise shootout on Sunday against the New York Giants, and that’s the kind of game where you have to get decisions right during scoring situations.

Like, for example, a fourth-and-goal inside the five-yard line. Colts coach Shane Steichen went with an aggressive call, but it was the nuance of his decision that left everyone confused.

The Colts’ play call was a play-action pass, and the Giants were in the backfield immediately. There wasn’t even time to tell if Richardson was going to run or throw. He was brought down almost immediately. So the execution wasn’t good enough regardless of the plan.

But one particular aspect of the play may have hurt Indy as much as anything.

Colts’ Shane Steichen Under Fire for Costly Decision

The biggest problem of the fourth-down play? Jonathan Taylor wasn’t in the game.

This is what two NFL minds said about this on social media immediately following the play:

Very unserious to not have #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in the game for that fourth-down play. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 29, 2026

4th and Goal and Shane Steichen calls a play action while Jonathan Taylor isn’t even in the game Just a bad call imo — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 29, 2026

Obviously, Taylor is a threat to run the ball, but he also puts pressure on the defense, both as a pass catcher and even as a decoy.

Once Taylor wasn’t in the game, why would the Giants bite on the play-action fake? The Colts were way less likely to hand the ball to a backup.

Taylor also likely would’ve had a better grasp of his pass-blocking concepts — not that it would’ve mattered with the amount of Giants that were into the backfield unimpeded on this one.

There really was no reason to have Taylor out here, though.

Costing Colts Points

The reality here is that the Colts also could’ve just kicked a field goal. They were up 23-20 in the third quarter and could’ve made the lead 26-20.

Sure, the Giants likely would score more points, but turning down opportunities at simple points only looks particularly smart if it works.

If the Colts were going to pass up a simple field goal, it seems like you’d want to put your best players in the game for the crucial fourth down. They didn’t do that with Taylor, though, and while that might not be solely Steichen’s call in the heat of the moment, it’s the kind of thing that does reflect back on the head coach — who hasn’t made the playoffs yet with the Colts and is now heavily on the hot seat in his fourth season in Indy.