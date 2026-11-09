Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Plans Revealed

The Indianapolis Colts have less than 48 hours to complete a Jonathan Taylor trade, if that’s the path they choose to go down.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central), and if Taylor remains a Colts player after that, he could be around for the long haul — his current contract runs through 2028.

There have been plenty of reports and rumors and pieces of speculation out there about Taylor in recent days and weeks, but reality has arrived now. There are no more games for Taylor to play in while he’s on the trade block. There’s no more time for the Colts to be patient.

The deadline is just about here. If the Colts are going to make the bold move and trade JT with two years remaining on his contract, a move that dives entirely head first into a rebuild, then it has to happen soon.

And at least based on one report, the Colts have already made up their mind.

Colts Make Up Mind on Jonathan Taylor Trade

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Colts are expected to take the “best offer” by Tuesday’s deadline in regards to Taylor.

“The current belief in league circles is that the Colts will take the best offer that’s on the table as the deadline approaches at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday,” Florio writes. “Sure, the Colts would like to get as much as they can, ideally landing the same package the Panthers got from the 49ers for running back Christian McCaffrey. But the Colts are likely to take what they can get, with the market for Taylor set by the competition among the teams that make an offer.”

Instinct when first reading this report is to say, well of course the Colts will take the best offer.

But the nuance in what Florio is saying is that the Colts won’t hold onto Taylor even if they don’t get their desired price. They’ll look at the offers on the table and take the best one, whether it hits the initial listed cost or not.

It’s a bit like someone selling their house after moving into a new one — at some point, you take the highest bid, whatever it happens to be.

Rebuilding Colts

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands the ball to Jonathan Taylor #28 against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Florio makes the point that the Colts are entering into a rebuild, and so holding Taylor doesn’t make sense.