Ex-Broncos Dre Greenlaw Suspended After Sean Payton Encounter

The Denver Broncos managed to squeeze by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, helping the team improve to 3-2 and second in the AFC West behind the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Week 5’s bout saw Denver face and defeat division rivals the Chargers, it was actually the week prior when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers that the gloves really came off.

Dre Greenlaw Suspended For ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’

It was announced on Monday that having already been fined almost $12,000, former Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw will miss the team’s next game hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night with a one-game suspension, per Tom Pelissero.

“49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.” Pelissero reported on Monday.

Dre Greenlaw Shouted at Sean Payton During & After Game

During the 49ers game in Week 4, former Broncos linebacker shouted and pointed at his coach from a year ago during the first quarter of the game after making a tackle on running back R.J. Harvey.

Although Greenlaw stated in the aftermath that he does remember what he said, it would appear they were probably not kind words.

The bigger incident came after the game, when Greenlaw admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Erin Branch that he told Payton to leave the field, in not so pleasant terms.

“I told him to get the f— off the field,” Greenlaw said. “That’s it: ‘Get the f— off the field.’”

Dre Greenlaw had even more words for Sean Payton after the game. You can see/hear Fred Warner clearly pulling him away. https://t.co/jU4C8K1U9g pic.twitter.com/KiMd0ilh71 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 5, 2026