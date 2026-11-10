Colts Promote WR to Main Roster After Keenen Allen Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have made another move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, sending wide receiver Keenan Allen to the San Fransico 49ers, in return for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Having fewer options in the receiving room, the Colts made a move adding depth at the position.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are promoting Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the main roster.

“After trading Keenan Allen to the 49ers, the Colts signed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to their 53-man roster from their practice squad.”

Westbrook-Ikhine signed a one-year deal in the offseason before being released from the team during roster cuts. The wide receiver rejoined the AFC South team’s practice squad shortly after.

The WR has been elevated three times this season, but has yet to log a reception and has been targeted just once — he has played more special team snaps than offense.

With the Colts trading wide receivers, the Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is primed to get more playing time on the offensive side of the ball.

Colts Make Practice Squad Move

With Nick Westbrook-Ikhine now on the main roster, the Indianapolis Colts have an open spot on the practice squad.

The Colts signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad, who was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bobenmoyer has been in the league since 2019, playing 98 games in his career. The long snapper has logged 22 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Now on the Colts, who are entering a rebuild phase, Jacob Bobenmoyer will join the 2-7 team.

Colts Make Another Wide Receiver Trade

Make that two wide receivers the Indianapolis Colts have traded before the deadline.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts have traded Josh Downs and a seventh-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round selections.

BREAKING: The #Colts are trading WR Josh Downs to the #Chiefs for a package that includes a 4th-round pick, per sources. A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/SepYaJPiA6 pic.twitter.com/Iod5l2hBav — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

“BREAKING: The #Colts are trading WR Josh Downs to the #Chiefs for a package that includes a 4th-round pick, per sources. A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes.”

The Colts trading two offensive players signals that the AFC South franchise is entering a rebuild with the draft capital they are gaining in return.

With Keenan Allen and Josh Downs both gone from the team, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will get way more playing time.

Westbrook-Ikhine and the Indianapolis Colts will look to get back on the win column against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.